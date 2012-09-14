|
|
|Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Casting, from FOX VPS LTD
Service
Sand and gravity die castings upto 200kg and investment casting upto 20kg. Typical batch sizes 1-500. Materials used include aluminium, phosphor bronze, and other yellow metals. Full spectrographic melt...
|
|
|
|
Fire Fighting Monitors, from FOX VPS LTD
Product
We have been producing fire fighting monitors and foam proportioning systems for over 20 years. We manufacture the Chubb monitor as well as a range of our own derivative products. As well as refurbishing...
|
|
|
|
Hydraulic Cylinders, from FOX VPS LTD
Product
We produce a range of standard and special application hydraulic cylinders for uses such as foundation piling rigs, fork lift trucks, tunneling machines, drilling rigs, presses, waste compactors, aircraft...
|
|
|
|
Machining, from FOX VPS LTD
Service
We offer CNC precision milling and turning using a range of multiaxis machines and a highly skilled workforce, and are continously investing in new equipment and the latest technology.
* Normal Batch...
|Products & Services 1 - 4 of 4
|Page: 1