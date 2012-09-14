PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Fluid Power Cylinder & Actuator Manufacturing

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Casting Casting, from FOX VPS LTD

Sand and gravity die castings upto 200kg and investment casting upto 20kg. Typical batch sizes 1-500. Materials used include aluminium, phosphor bronze, and other yellow metals. Full spectrographic melt...
Machining Machining, from FOX VPS LTD

We offer CNC precision milling and turning using a range of multiaxis machines and a highly skilled workforce, and are continously investing in new equipment and the latest technology. * Normal Batch...
Services 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help