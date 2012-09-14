PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cielo-modern sectional sofa Cielo-modern sectional sofa, from kmp furniture
$1,897.00 - Product
Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...
Executive chairs Executive chairs, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Product
The Indway executive chair collection is ergonomic, functional and fashionable. Our specially designed executive chairs comes in either leather or fabric upholstery with aluminum casted base and P.U armrests...
Modular Executive tables Modular Executive tables, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Product
Custom built elegant designs to set the mood for professional sophistication, with a choice of worktop and support. Special designs for conference and reception tables.
Partition systems Partition systems, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Product
Indway screening and partition systems are fabricated from durable aluminum sections. Screens can be finished in fabric, laminates, perforated metals and translucent materials like glass.
Workstations Workstations, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Product
The Indway workstations are custom-made, prefabricated in the factory using high quality materials, shortening installation time at site. Easily removable and relocatable to meet the growing demands of...
