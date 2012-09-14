PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 36 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
As Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors we provide services to help business owners who need bookkeeping and payroll services managed through QuickBooks. We Provide: Personalized QuickBooks Training Standard...
Contract CFO Services Contract CFO Services, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
At EMC Financial we offer Contract CFO Services for your small business. Do you need help with setting up and managing your accounting systems, payroll, A/R, and A/P? Our CFO contract services can handle...
Payroll Services Payroll Services, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
We help you simplify the business of life. Spend less time and gain more control over the financial management of your business. It's a snap, using state of the art technology, it's as simple as taking...
Tax Planning & Preparation Tax Planning & Preparation, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
We make filing your taxes a breeze and provide you with peace of mind. Using state of the art technology you will find our interactive process not only time efficient, but comprehensive as well. At EMC...
Accounting Services Accounting Services, from Unisoft Accounting Services
$0.00 - Service
We offer Acccounting Services for all enterprises.
Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns, from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Do you have back tax returns that are Unfiled? Are you missing the records and forms necessary to file your tax returns? I have the experience and procedures to help you in reconstructing the tax records...
Bank Levy Release Bank Levy Release, from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
The IRS, the State and other taxing authorities are actively collecting taxes for the United States Treasury, the State and other localities. If an individual or a business taxpayer can not or refuses...
Business Valuation Services Business Valuation Services, from Accountancy Associates, LLC
Service
AAL Business Valuation Services  While no one can accurately predict what is going to happen in life, it sure doesn’t hurt to be well prepared. If you are wondering how to best structure...
Casino Tax Refund for International Visitors to the US Casino Tax Refund for International Visitors to the US, from Casino Tax Rebate®
Service
Casino Tax Rebate® is a Canadian accounting firm that specializes in U.S. Gambling Tax Recovery Services. Once a visitor from Canada or certain other countries wins at gambling in the USA the IRS requires...
Consulting Consulting, from PayStream Advisors, Inc.
Service
