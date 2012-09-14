Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor , from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Service

As Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors we provide services to help business owners who need bookkeeping and payroll services managed through QuickBooks. We Provide: Personalized QuickBooks Training Standard...

Contract CFO Services , from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Service

At EMC Financial we offer Contract CFO Services for your small business. Do you need help with setting up and managing your accounting systems, payroll, A/R, and A/P? Our CFO contract services can handle...

Payroll Services , from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Service

We help you simplify the business of life. Spend less time and gain more control over the financial management of your business. It's a snap, using state of the art technology, it's as simple as taking...

Tax Planning & Preparation , from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Service

We make filing your taxes a breeze and provide you with peace of mind. Using state of the art technology you will find our interactive process not only time efficient, but comprehensive as well. At EMC...

Accounting Services , from Unisoft Accounting Services

$0.00 - Service

We offer Acccounting Services for all enterprises.

Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

Do you have back tax returns that are Unfiled? Are you missing the records and forms necessary to file your tax returns? I have the experience and procedures to help you in reconstructing the tax records...

Bank Levy Release , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

The IRS, the State and other taxing authorities are actively collecting taxes for the United States Treasury, the State and other localities. If an individual or a business taxpayer can not or refuses...

Business Valuation Services , from Accountancy Associates, LLC

Service

AAL Business Valuation Services While no one can accurately predict what is going to happen in life, it sure doesn’t hurt to be well prepared. If you are wondering how to best structure...

Casino Tax Refund for International Visitors to the US , from Casino Tax Rebate®

Service

Casino Tax Rebate® is a Canadian accounting firm that specializes in U.S. Gambling Tax Recovery Services. Once a visitor from Canada or certain other countries wins at gambling in the USA the IRS requires...

Consulting , from PayStream Advisors, Inc.

Service



Exit Strategy Services , from Accountancy Associates, LLC

Service

Reap Maximum Benefit by Incorporating our Business Valuation Together with Effective Tax Planning Accountancy Associates, LLC (AAL) and our alliance partner International Tax Advisors, Inc. (ITA)...

Finance & Accounting Services : , from Sapphire Info Solutions (P) Ltd

Service

We provide CPAs , CAs & Accounting firms with an option to substantially reduce cost and focus on high end services like Audit and Tax consulting.

FIRPTA tax recovery , from USA Tax Rebate

Service

When a non resident of the USA sells property there is a withholding tax deducted from the sale of the property. This tax is usually more than the actual tax liability based on the actual profit made.

IRS Tax Audit Representation , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

If you are being audited, we can help you and represent you before IRS and advocate your position to explain and push for every valid deduction possible under audit. If you have received an audit notice,...

ITPayS In-house Payroll Software , from Midrange Software

Product

Run payroll effortlessly for multiple companies while automating deductions regardless of schedules, exceptions, limits or frequencies. Control involuntary deductions with automatic prioritization and...

Lot Wizard Auto Dealer Software , from Friday Systems, Inc

Product

The Lot Wizard auto dealer software is a user friendly Inventory, F&I and Document Processing Software Package. This car sales system is designed for New and Used Car Dealers of all sizes who wish...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Madison Street Capital

Service

Helping clients sell their business for maximum value For each sell-side engagement, our experienced deal team completes an exhaustive financial analysis to pinpoint the firm’s pre-transaction value.

Negotiated Tax Settlements , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

The IRS, the State, and other taxing authorities would allow individual or business taxpayers that cannot fully pay their entire tax liability to settle their tax obligation through the Offer in Compromise...

Payroll Tax Problem Representation , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

We actively represent business taxpayers with payroll tax problems before the IRS and or the State. We help business owners and corporate officers understand and adhere to various payroll tax requirements.

Penalty Abatement Service , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

For most taxpayers, the accumulated interest and penalties are as much as, or more, than their original tax debt! If this is your situation, we can help by requesting what's called a Penalty Abatement.

PERMS Human Resources Information System , from Midrange Software

Product

PERMS™ Personal Evaluation & Resource Management System streamlines workflow, reduces administrative burdens, eliminates dual entry and reduces transaction processing time. Efficient data managment and...

Portable Employer of Record , from MBO Partners

Service

With MBO Partners as your Portable Employer of Record, TM take your independent consulting career to the next level. Portable employment means you gain the convenience of doing your taxes on a single W-2...

Private Placements of Debt & Equity (Capital Raise) , from Madison Street Capital

Service

Uncover the best way to finance growth and help your business flourish Capital Raise – having access to long term capital is vital to a company’s success. We assist our clients throughout...

Research , from PayStream Advisors, Inc.

Service



Research Reports/Buyer's Guides , from PayStream Advisors, Inc.

Product



Sales Tax Representation , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

If you are facing a sales tax audit or a sales tax debt, we can represent you, advocate your position and negotiate the lowest settlement allowed by law.

Strategic Advisory Services , from Madison Street Capital

Service

While we have vast experience with an array of solutions and methodologies, we know that one size does not fit all. We subscribe to a collaborative approach to providing each client with sound strategic...

Tax Lien Release , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

Federal tax liens are a public record stating that you owe federal taxes and are filed in the county you live. Because the tax liens are public records they will show up on your credit report. This often...

Tax Planning Services , from Accountancy Associates, LLC

Service

Tax Related Services Accountancy Associates, LLC offers tax return preparation services. We prepare and file Federal and State income tax returns for businesses (C corporations, S Corporations...

Tax Relief Services , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

Filing tax returns is a necessary hassle, and everyone – even prudent individuals - are prone to errors. Tax delinquency is becoming a common problem as the harsh economy renders more people incapable...

Tax returns for foreign owned LLC companies , from USA Tax Rebate

Service

USA Tax Rebate prepares US LLC partnership and single entity tax returns for foreign owned LLC companies as well as the US individual tax returns for the owners of the LLC.

Tax returns for US rental properties , from USA Tax Rebate

Service

Rather than pay a US withholding tax on the rents charged on foreign owned rental property it is usually more beneficial to file a US tax return and pay tax on the profit earned. USA Tax Rebate prepares...

Virtual Assistant , from Truly Virtual

Service

What is a Virtual Assistant? A Professional Virtual Assistant is: An entrepreneur who provides administrative services to their clients in collaborative and long term arrangements. A small business...

Wage Levy / Wage Garnishment Release , from Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

The IRS, the State and other taxing authorities are actively collecting taxes for the United States Treasury, the State and other localities. If an individual or a business taxpayer can not or refuses...

XacTime Time and Attendance System , from Midrange Software

Product

An effective time and attendance solution should virtually eliminate timecard preparation, reduce time misappropriation, help you prevent budget overruns and keep you compliant with various employment...