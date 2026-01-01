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Within Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

Platinum Products & Services

Shower Rooms & Enclosures

Shower Rooms & Enclosures

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

$50.00Product

OEM/ODM tempered glass shower enclosures manufactured in China for B2B wholesale buyers. Sliding, pivot, and walk-in designs with 6mm-8mm tempered safety glass (EN 12150 certified). Custom finishes...

Shower Trays & Bases

Shower Trays & Bases

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

$50.00Product

Factory-direct resin, polymarble, and acrylic shower trays with anti-slip surface for B2B wholesale. Available in square, rectangle, and quadrant shapes with multiple size options. CE certified and...

Products & Services

Antique Bathroom Vanities

Antique Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

An antique bathroom vanity is great for a classic style home. Antique vanities fit in well with lush carpets and wood furniture. The price tag might be a little higher on an antique style vanity, but...

Area Rugs

Area Rugs

FloorMall.com

$0.00Product

With over 30,000 different area rugs from around the world we guarantee we have what you are looking for.

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.

Bathroom Vanities

Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Bathroom vanities are excellent for remodeling, adding property value and making the time you spend in your bathroom more enjoyable. Trade Winds Imports offers bathroom vanities in a wide range of...

Bathroom Vanity

Bathroom Vanity

Trade Winds Imports

Product

A new bathroom vanity is excellent for remodeling your bathroom. They improve the aesthetics of your bathroom, allow you flexibility with placement and design and allow for a very efficient use of...

Black bathroom vanities

Black bathroom vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Black bathroom vanities are an excellent addition to many bathrooms for their sleek look and stylish design. Installing a black bathroom vanity is an excellent choice in bathrooms with dark tiles or...

Black Copper Pot

Black Copper Pot

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called...

Black Copper Pot 2

Black Copper Pot 2

Amoretti Brothers

Product

This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called...

Blown Engraved Gobelet

Blown Engraved Gobelet

Amoretti Brothers

Product

These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for ...

Brazilian Cherry Flooring (Jatoba)

Brazilian Cherry Flooring (Jatoba)

FloorMall.com

$3.99Product

Product Name: Bruce Studio B Brazilian Cherry Natural Brazilian Cherry Species / Color: Brazilian Cherry Construction Type: Engineered Installation Type: Nailed / Glued / Stapled Finish:...

Buddha Mind III

Buddha Mind III

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

$0.00Product

This Bali "Buddha Mind III" is delicately handcrafted on the island of Bali, in Indonesia. It is made of Asian Texture Acrylic. This piece can be produced and altered in a number of...

Changing Copper Vase

Changing Copper Vase

Amoretti Brothers

Product

CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look...

Changr Copper Bowl

Changr Copper Bowl

Amoretti Brothers

Product

CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look...

Cherry Bathroom Vanities

Cherry Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Cherry Bathroom Vanities are increasingly popular. Cherry wood is one of the most popular materials in American carpentry. Known for its natural beautiful grain, resilience and strength cherry wood...

Couple Kissing Abstract

Couple Kissing Abstract

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

$0.00Product

This Bali "Couple Kissing Abstract" is delicately handcrafted on the island of Bali, in Indonesia. It is made of Asian Suar wood. This piece can be produced and altered in a number of...

Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble

Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble

Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Double Bathroom Vanity

Double Bathroom Vanity

Trade Winds Imports

Product

A double bathroom vanity is the perfect solution for a shared bathroom. It can improve efficiency by incorporating two sinks within the same bathroom allowing for dual users. A double vanity also has...

Dragon Custodian of Holy Water Wine Bottle Holder

Dragon Custodian of Holy Water Wine Bottle Holder

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

$0.00Product

This Bali "Dragon Custodian of Holy Water Wine Bottle Holder" is delicately handcrafted on the island of Bali, in Indonesia. It is made of Asian Suar wood. This piece can be produced and...

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.

Egyptian Silver Ankh Pendant

Egyptian Silver Ankh Pendant

Bazaarway.com

$29.00Product

Our silver collection presents a stunning array of traditional Egyptian jewelry. This wonderful Egyptian silver ankh pendant has incomparable accuracy and fineness which makes it really breathe...

Jersey Display Case

Jersey Display Case

Display Gifts Inc.

$84.95Product

Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.

Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble

Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble

Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble

Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble

Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble

Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble

Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Modern Bathroom Vanities

Modern Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Modern bathroom vanities offer diversity of choice. They come in a large range of materials, styles and price tags. If you are looking for affordability, then a modern bathroom vanity can be an...

Perfect Round Copper Vase

Perfect Round Copper Vase

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer. This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important...

Pewter Tray n.1

Pewter Tray n.1

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Very elegant pleasant pewter tray. It is suitable for tradicional interiors Gift wood box included Dimensions 61x 30 h 3 /Inc 24x 11,8x h 1,2 Weight Kg 2,8/Lb 6,1

Plaque Rama and Sita

Plaque Rama and Sita

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

$0.00Product

This Bali "Plaque Rama and Sita" is delicately handcrafted on the island of Bali, in Indonesia. It is made of Asian Sonokeling wood. This piece can be produced and altered in a number of...

Silver Earring Flower Green Jewel

Silver Earring Flower Green Jewel

Benz International Trading Co Ltd

$0.00Product

This Bali "Silver Earring Flower Green Jewel" is delicately handcrafted on the island of Bali, in Indonesia. It is made of Asian Silver. This piece can be produced and altered in a...

Silvered Copper Charger

Silvered Copper Charger

Amoretti Brothers

Product

The drawings on these copper chargers are very detailed and completly hand-made. Hammering the red-hot copper is an ancient technique used by the coppersmiths, where no sophisticated tools are used...

Single Sink Vanities

Single Sink Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Adding a new single sink vanity is an excellent and cost effective solution to remodel smaller bathrooms in your home with limited space. Single sink vanities come in some extremely sleek and...

Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble

Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble

Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble

Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble

Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Vessel Sinks

Vessel Sinks

Trade Winds Imports

Product

Browse a wide selection of vessel sinks directly at: http://www.tradewindsimports.com/vessel-sinks.html What is a vessel sink? A vessel sink is a modular sink unit that can be easily attached to a...

White Bathroom Vanities

White Bathroom Vanities

Trade Winds Imports

Product

White bathroom vanities are an excellent addition to many bathrooms for their sleek look and stylish design. Installing a white bathroom vanity is an excellent choice in bathrooms with dark tiles or...

Wood Crafts

Wood Crafts

Rachana World Collections

Product

We carry many exotic handcrafted wood products, fabrics, stone carvings, and many more. These products are meticulously crafted by the best artisans from around the world. Please see...

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