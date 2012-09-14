Butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products

Product

1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts , from Lafor ltd

Product

Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...

end grain butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products

Service

4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.

Hardwood floorings , from Lafor ltd

Product

Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.

Hardwood lumber , from Lafor ltd

$0.00 - Product

Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.

Kitchen islands , from Lafor Wood Products

Product

Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.

Stairs, stair treads , from Lafor ltd

Product

Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.