3M Lead Check Swabs , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$22.95 - Product

3M™ LeadCheck™ Swabs (8 Swabs per pack) are non-hazardous and provide a rapid, sensitive and specific test for leachable lead on any surface. Get this product - certifiedkit.com/product/lead-check-instant-lead-test/

Air Quality Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$150.00 - Product

Are you or your family breathing in toxic organic chemicals from cigarettes, varnishes, paints and solvent? This Air Quality Test Kit is a library search for over 7,000 toxic compounds affecting indoor...

Asbestos Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$32.00 - Product

Check for the presence of Cancer causing asbestos fibers. This certified testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with environmentally hazardous Asbestos.

Disposable Lead Dust Wipe Templates , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$9.00 - Product

Take Lead Dust Wipe Samples easily with the pre-measured 1 square foot disposable template. Get this product - https://certifiedkit.com/product/disposable-lead-dust-wipe-templates/

Disposable Poly Spun Coverall with Hood & Boot- 25 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00 - Product

For protection head to toe on your next renovation project, this blue zippered front coverall is your best bet. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Spun-bond polypropylene coveralls offer cool, breathable and comfortable...

E Coli Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$42.75 - Product

Protect your family from dangerous Coliform and E. Coli Bacteria. This test kit checks for the presence AND the amount of E. Coli bacteria in water. E. coli is found is in water; human or animal feces.

EPA Renovation Repair and Painting Rule , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$67.00 - Product

Federal law requires that individuals receive certain information before renovating six square feet or more of painted surfaces in a room, for interior project, or more than twenty square feet of painted...

Fold-able Pandemic Mask N95- 10 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$20.00 - Product

Each box contains 10 individually sealed masks and are 95% effective against particulate aerosols free of oils. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Conforms to American NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84 standard as N95 class, with...

Fuel Spill Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00 - Product

This fuel spill Test kit is designed to check for the amount of Gasoline and Diesel Range Organic Compounds in soil. Dangerous levels of either of these types of compounds can threaten you in many different...

Heavy Metal Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$190.00 - Product

Check for the presence of highly toxic heavy metals in solids and liquids with Environmental Innovative Technologies’ SGL Certified heavy metal testing kit for solids and liquids. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Heavy...

Heavy Metal Toxicity Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$237.50 - Product

Exposure to high levels of toxic metals can cause severe health problems such as auto-immune diseases, nervous system damage, and various types of cancer. Check for the amount of toxic metals in soil,...

HEPA Vacuum Canister Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$329.00 - Product

This compact canister makes it exceptionally easy to move and carry around. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This HEPA vacuum canister cleaner features: HEPA filter system that captures 99.97% of dust and particles...

HEPA Vacuum Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$700.00 - Product

This HEPA vacuum is fully equipped to safely collect hazardous lead-dust generated during renovations and abatement activities. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This Nilfisk vacuum exceeds the EPA’s standards...

Lead in Dust Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00 - Product

Lead poisoning causes Nervous System damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause Liver and Kidney failure. If you suspect that your house has lead hazards, take immediate steps to reduce...

Lead in Paint, Dust, or Soil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$28.50 - Product

EIT Certified Test Kit for lead in paint, dust, or soil, single pack or 5-pack, is easy and simple to use. All tests are run by EPA approved methods PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Lead in Paint, Dust or Soil Test...

Lead in Toys Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$47.00 - Product

Check toys and other products for the presence of lead. All tests are run by ASTM approved method and meet all EPA, State and certification agencies requirements. Kit comes complete with everything needed...

Lead in Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00 - Product

Lead poisoning causes nervous system damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause liver and kidney failure. EIT Certified Test Kit for Lead in Drinking Water is easy and simple to use. PRODUCT...

Lead Safety Student Manual , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$10.00 - Product

Lead safety for remodeling, repair, and safety. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION A pocket-sized edition of the joint EPA-HUD curriculum in lead safety for remodeling, repair, and painting. Easy to carry around on...

Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$109.00 - Product

This combo testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with three of the most common environmental hazards. This test kit is for the analysis of one mold sample,...

Mold Information , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00 - Product

This report provides key information that will help property managers and maintenance staff understand exactly what mold is, how to detect it, prevent it, and eradicate it; including when and how to hire...

Mold Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$34.00 - Product

Our mold test kit is certified by AIHA. EIT Test Kit is easy and simple to use. Kit comes complete with everything needed to take 5 samples for the amount of mold in the home or office. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Mold...

Motor Oil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$128.25 - Product

Check the breaking point of your oil and see what metals are present that could potentially harm your engine. Good, clean oil is one of the most important fluids in a motor. You can greatly extend the...

RRP Training And Record Keeping Made Easy Combo Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00 - Product

Stay in compliance with all EPA regulations of the Renovate, Right, and Painting Rule. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This CD/DVD set combines the Record Keeping Made Easy CD and the RRP Training Program DVD in...

Tacky Mat 24 x 36: 60 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$65.00 - Product

This tacky mat is very effective used directly outside contained work areas to prevent dust and debris from entering a clean work area, and also to prevent dust and debris from being removed from a work...

Vibrating HEPA Vacuum Attachment , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$37.85 - Product

Vibrating HEPA vacuum attachment will fit most hoses. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This vibrating HEPA Vacuum attachment for HEPA vacuum cleaners helps increase the effectiveness of the suction by vibrating to...

Agricultural Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Service

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of agricultural solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events , from Sales Experts, Inc.

Service

Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of Sales...

Commercial Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Service

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of commercial solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...

Jan Berkowitz Clean Energy Consulting , from Jan Berkowitz

Service

Jan Berkowitz provides clean energy consulting to help a variety of businesses successfully implement clean energy technology.

Residential Solar Power Installation , from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.

Service

Premier Power offers turnkey installation of residential solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...