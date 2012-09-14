|
|
|Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
Gold Sheet, from Pasternak Findings
Product
9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold sheets in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various dimensions. Suitable for jewelry making.
|
|
|
|
Gold Wires, from Pasternak Findings
Product
9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold wire in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various diameters and any length. Soft, half-hard and hard annealing levels suitable for jewelry making. Gold wires are...
|Products & Services 1 - 2 of 2
|Page: 1