PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Metal Service Centers & Other Metal Merchant Wholesalers

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Gold Sheet Gold Sheet, from Pasternak Findings
Product
9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold sheets in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various dimensions. Suitable for jewelry making.
Gold Wires Gold Wires, from Pasternak Findings
Product
9K, 10K, 14K, 18K, 21K Gold wire in yellow, rose or white gold colors. Available in various diameters and any length. Soft, half-hard and hard annealing levels suitable for jewelry making. Gold wires are...
Products & Services 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help