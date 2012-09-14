PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AC Repair Jacksonville AC Repair Jacksonville, from All Weather Contractors
Service
AC repair in Jacksonville, FL by All Weather Contractors. We repair all types of air conditioners and heaters, and offer AC maintenance, AC replacement, new AC installations, commercial refrigeration,...
Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched...
Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless steel...
Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl
Product
Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
