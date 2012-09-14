PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Helicoil Gauge Helicoil Gauge, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$90.00 - Product
Helicoil Gauges are available as Go/No Go thread plug gauges for inspection of threaded holes formed by Helicoil Taps. These gauges are available in various Class of fit as 4H/5H , 6H & 2B/3B.
Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$75.00 - Product
Installation Tools Helicoil Insertion Tools are available as both plain slotted mandrel and threaded mandrel prewinder type tools. Prewinder tools are best suited for easy & fatigue free installation...
Helicoil Tap Helicoil Tap, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$35.00 - Product
Thread Cutting Taps Helicoil Threading Taps are available in HSS material as standard and in other materials such as HSS-E. Coated taps with TiN or desired special coatings can also be provided.
Helicoil Thread Repair Kit Helicoil Thread Repair Kit, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$50.00 - Product
Thread Repair Kits Helicoil Thread Repair Kits are available in Metric Series from range M2 to M39 , in Imperial series UNC/UNF & BSW /BSF starting from 2-64 / 2-56 to 1-1/4 inch. Helicoil Thread...
Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$0.25 - Product
Wire Thread Inserts Helicoil wire thread inserts are made of cold rolled 18-8 grade Stainless steel best suited for most of the industrial applications. Helicoil inserts can be supplied in other...
