Helicoil Gauge , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$90.00 - Product

Helicoil Gauges are available as Go/No Go thread plug gauges for inspection of threaded holes formed by Helicoil Taps. These gauges are available in various Class of fit as 4H/5H , 6H & 2B/3B. Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$75.00 - Product

Installation Tools Helicoil Insertion Tools are available as both plain slotted mandrel and threaded mandrel prewinder type tools. Prewinder tools are best suited for easy & fatigue free installation... Helicoil Tap , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$35.00 - Product

Thread Cutting Taps Helicoil Threading Taps are available in HSS material as standard and in other materials such as HSS-E. Coated taps with TiN or desired special coatings can also be provided. Helicoil Thread Repair Kit , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$50.00 - Product

Thread Repair Kits Helicoil Thread Repair Kits are available in Metric Series from range M2 to M39 , in Imperial series UNC/UNF & BSW /BSF starting from 2-64 / 2-56 to 1-1/4 inch. Helicoil Thread... Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts , from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )

$0.25 - Product

Wire Thread Inserts Helicoil wire thread inserts are made of cold rolled 18-8 grade Stainless steel best suited for most of the industrial applications. Helicoil inserts can be supplied in other...


