Within Research & Development in the Social Sciences & Humanities

Jury Consulting Jury Consulting, from A2L Consulting
Service
We have provided jury consulting services since the mid-1990s. Our clients include the largest law firms and corporations in the world.
Litigation Graphics Litigation Graphics, from A2L Consulting
Service
Our firm was founded as one of the first trial graphics firms in 1995. We helped create and continue to define the industry.
Texas Research and Investment Texas Research and Investment, from Advocate USA LLC
Service
Texas Reseach and Investment provides quality consumer research to those interested in entering the business climate of Texas. Texas is like a whole 'nother country and so are its consumers.
The Qualifier - Loan.by.Phone Service The Qualifier - Loan.by.Phone Service, from Advocate USA LLC
$1.00 - Service
AdTel International was the originator of the loan by phone service for consumers to qualify for financing 24/7/365. We automatically accept applications, confirm buyer information, determine creditwothiness...
Trial Technicians/Technology Trial Technicians/Technology, from A2L Consulting
Service
Experienced trial technicians help make trial presentations run smoothly. Our trial technician team operates internationally and are familiar with most federal courts. Our hot seat operators are unique...
