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13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

Lefty's Corner

$11.95Product

Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$11.99Product

These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a...

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$14.95Product

If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$6.50Product

Actual item is different from picture

Left-handed Mug

Left-handed Mug

Lefty's Corner

$7.50Product

On the mug, it says, " may be left-handed but I'm always right"

Magnet - For Lefty-handed people

Magnet - For Lefty-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$1.25Product

The magnet says: "I may be left-handed but I'm always right"

The Left-Handed Book

The Left-Handed Book

Lefty's Corner

$3.95Product

Cartoon illustrated lefty trivia by DeKay.

White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board

White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board

Krishna Plastics

Product

White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board

Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people

Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$22.50Product

Reverse turn for easy left-handed use

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