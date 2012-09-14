PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People 13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People, from Lefty's Corner
$11.95 - Product
Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"
2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people 2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$11.99 - Product
These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a little...
Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$14.95 - Product
If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).
Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$6.50 - Product
Actual item is different from picture
Left-handed Mug Left-handed Mug, from Lefty's Corner
$7.50 - Product
On the mug, it says, " may be left-handed but I'm always right"
Magnet - For Lefty-handed people Magnet - For Lefty-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$1.25 - Product
The magnet says: "I may be left-handed but I'm always right"
The Left-Handed Book The Left-Handed Book, from Lefty's Corner
$3.95 - Product
Cartoon illustrated lefty trivia by DeKay.
White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board, from Krishna Plastics
Product
White Board, Display Board, Chalk Board, Notice Board, Pin up board, P3 Ceramic board
Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$22.50 - Product
Reverse turn for easy left-handed use
