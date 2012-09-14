PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Wholesale Trade Agents & Brokers

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Acai Berry Pulp Acai Berry Pulp, from Unit Brazil
Product
Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.
Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils, from Unit Brazil
Product
Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics applications.
Brazilian Cachaca / Rum Brazilian Cachaca / Rum, from Unit Brazil
Product
We supply the brazilian sugar cane distillate "cachaca" in bulk (ISO tankers of 24,000 liters) to liquor bottlers worldwide. Cachaca is the 3rd largest consumed spirit in the world and famous...
Honey Honey, from Unit Brazil
Product
Brazilian honeys, both conventional and organic. Polyflora, eucalypitus, orange blossom available all over the year from various regions. Honey is packed in food grade iron drums.
Products & Services 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help