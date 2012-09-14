Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Acai Berry Pulp , from Unit Brazil

Product

Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications. Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils , from Unit Brazil

Product

Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics applications. Brazilian Cachaca / Rum , from Unit Brazil

Product

We supply the brazilian sugar cane distillate "cachaca" in bulk (ISO tankers of 24,000 liters) to liquor bottlers worldwide. Cachaca is the 3rd largest consumed spirit in the world and famous... Honey , from Unit Brazil

Product

Brazilian honeys, both conventional and organic. Polyflora, eucalypitus, orange blossom available all over the year from various regions. Honey is packed in food grade iron drums. Products & Services 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

