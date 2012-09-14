PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Wireless Telecommunications Equipment

Iridium Go! Iridium Go!, from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
$849.99 - Product
NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...
Dual Sim Cards Dual Sim Cards, from Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company Ltd
$0.00 - Product
1.Ultra Slim Design dual sim card auto-switching function 2.2 numbers, 2systems, 2 providers in one mobile! 3.Display and edit your sim cards 4.Self-set auto-switching time 5.Compatible with all of...
GSM Wireless Fixed Phone GSM Wireless Fixed Phone, from Shernzhen Singularity Industrial Company Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Voice volume adjustable Industrial GSM module Menu language: English and Chinese Voice volume adjustable Built-in charging system Internal LI-NI backup battery Supports English and Chinese...
Telular CDMA Fixed Wireless Terminal Telular CDMA Fixed Wireless Terminal, from TeluCom, LLC
Product
The SX5T-505C is Telular Corporation’s latest solutions for Fixed Cellular communications using a CDMA cellular network. It provides exceptional voice quality, analog fax, 1X packet data, circuit-switched...
Telular GSM Fixed Wireless Terminal Telular GSM Fixed Wireless Terminal, from TeluCom, LLC
Product
The SX5e Fixed Wireless Terminal (FWT) provides wireless (Cellular) connectivity for standard telephone, fax, and computer equipment. The SX5e provides voice, GPRS Packet Data, circuit switched data, circuit...
