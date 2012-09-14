PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Cable & Satellite Services

Iridium Go! Iridium Go!, from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
$849.99 - Product
NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...
EnterVision Broadcasting System EnterVision Broadcasting System, from Magicweb, Inc.
$450,000.00 - Product
The EnterVision broadcasting system is a complete end-to-end transport of media from a broadcast center to a TV cable distributor head-end. This is both a product (broadcaster and receiver) and a service...
Ventana Wellness Series Ventana Wellness Series, from The Window Channel
$0.00 - Product
The Window Channel VENTANA Suite offering Revised May 1, 2010 The Widow Channel VENTANA series features a selection of over twenety original HD video programs designed to create relaxation, meditation...
