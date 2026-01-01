Gold Products & Services Home Solar Panels Raze Solar Service There’s never been a better time for Florida homeowners to take advantage of the money-saving benefits that come with adding home solar panels. With the solar tax credit, homeowners can save... Solar Battery & Home Energy Backup Systems Raze Solar Service Florida homeowners don’t need to switch their entire home to solar power to utilize a solar battery backup system. We have several options that allow homeowners to invest in just enough solar...