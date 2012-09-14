Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Articles, Reviews & Stories , from PR.com

Service

PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...

Business Directory , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...

Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

$110.00 - Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Denver Nuggets Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...

Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit , from Masons Underground

$60.00 - Product

Girl's 100% cotton pink hoodie outfit is pre-washed for softness and retails for $60-$70. Inquire for wholesale pricing

Job & Employment Website , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...

Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

$110.00 - Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...

Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

$110.00 - Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. L.A. Lakers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...

Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt , from Masons Underground

$35.00 - Product

Men's "Angst" Design T-shirt by masons Underground retails for $35.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. This T-shirt is 100% premium cotton, pre-washed for softness and features an abstact art...

Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt , from Masons Underground

$45.00 - Product

Bring back the vintage Cool of the Vegas "Rat Pack" with the Masons Underground "Dog Faces" Thermal 100% cotton thermal retails for $45.00, inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt , from Masons Underground

$30.00 - Product

Women's "Angst" design T-shirt is 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Features abstract artistic design and retails for $30.00.

Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt , from Masons Underground

$60.00 - Product

Women's Yellow Hoodie Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Hoodie retails for $60-$70 Pants retail for $33-$55.00 Inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt , from Masons Underground

$40.00 - Product

Men's "Panther" design t-shirt is 100% premium cottn and pre-washed for softness. Retails for $40.00, inquire for wholesale pricing.

Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt , from Masons Underground

$35.00 - Product

Men's "Weapon of Choice" design T-shirt features gothic rock-n-roll inpired image. 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Retails between $35.00 and $45.00. Inquire for wholesale pricing.

Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt , from Masons Underground

$85.00 - Product

Masons Underground Flur Hoodie Sweatshirt retails for $85.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. Flur design on sleeve and inside of hood

NBA Themed Cleveland Cavaliers Leather Drawstring Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

$110.00 - Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Cleveland Cavaliers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails...

NBA Themed Phoenix Suns Leather Drawstring Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

$110.00 - Product

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...

Press Release Distribution , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...

Products & Services Directory , from PR.com

Service

Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...

Website Development , from PR.com

Service

Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...

Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Product

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

Craveyon Barbera no. 4 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Barbera no.4a 2015 Lingering on the dark side of the wine hue spectrum, Craveyon's Barbera no.4a is the juicy plum bomb of your dreams. Forget your love affair with Nebbiolo and come to Barbera...

Craveyon Black Muscat no. 6 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Black Muscat no.6 Lovingly grown and harvested in the sweet sunshine of the Golden State, this Black Muscat mesmerizes the lucky like an alluring sunset. When you are ready to go poolside with...

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.3 2014 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.4 2015 Ocean breezes kiss the sandy soils of this Californian treasure land of Lodi. Experience this silky velvet-soft, burgundy-hued Cabernet as it pops with blackberry,...

Craveyon Chardonnay no. 3 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon's Chardonnay no. 3 I’m the girl everyone loves to hate. And yet, I have my followers. Fans. Ok, maybe even fanatics. You know, the ones that only drink Chard. And those ABCers (Anything...

Craveyon Malbec no. 6 2013 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon Malbec no.6 2013 Craveyon's Malbec was grown and vinted in Paso Robles, California where the slightly cooler climate nurtured aromas of leather, cocoa, and black cherry. The classic Malbec tell...

Craveyon Orange Muscat no. 5 2015 , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$27.99 - Product

Craveyon's Orange Muscat Don’t ask, just pour this Orange Muscat for your guests. Fantastic with grilled peaches drizzled with honey or complementing a slice of rich New York cheesecake. Nestled...

Craveyon Peche Demi-Sec , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$31.98 - Product

Sparkling History Champagne has a long and romantic history as the elixir of the wealthy and royal. The light, tiny bubbles made famous long ago by the French Benedictine monk, Dom Perignon, has come a...

Craveyon Wine Subscription , from Craveyon CloudWines®

$13.99 - Product

Choose the number of bottles you want, as often as you want; daily, weekly or monthly. Delivered to your home or work! Craver Benefits: If you are a member 50% off on all wine at Craveyon CloudWines It...

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Our technicians are experienced...

Game Development , from New Breed Games, LLC

$20.00 - Service

Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.

Group Tennis Lesson , from Play! Tennis

$160.00 - Service

Join our popular group tennis classes where you get to pick up a sport, make new friends, and get some great exercise, all in a fun-filled two hours session. These sessions are suitable for all levels...

J.J. Keller 115B Duplicate Carbonless Driver's Vehicle Inspection Report Book , from Direct Depot, LLC

$1.89 - Product

Specifications for the J.J. Keller 115-B (1845) Duplicate Carbonless Driver's Vehicle Inspection Report Book: - Helps satisfy DOT vehicle inspection regulations 49 CFR 396.11 and 396.13 - Detailed DVIR...

LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert , from LifeGift Technologies

$4.99 - Product

LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...

Power Bright APS600-12 12 Volt Pure Sine Wave Power 600W Inverter , from Direct Depot, LLC

$149.67 - Product

Specifications for the Power Bright APS600-12 12 Volt 600W Pure Sine Wave Power Inverter: - 600 watts continuous power - 1000 watts peak power - Anodized aluminum case provides durability & max heat...

PRIME Daily Detox , from Gemini Network, LLC

$55.00 - Product

The ashwagandha “green drink” that pretty much does it all. Daily cellular detox unlocks your natural powers to feel more alert and alive. Awakens your body and mind Helps boost cognitive...

REMEDY - Hemp Oil (No CBD) , from Gemini Network, LLC

$149.00 - Product

Support the overall wellness of your mind and body with the natural benefits of hemp oil. Supports the health of body and mind Over 20x times more bioavailability than any other hemp oil Sourced from...

REVV - Energy , from Gemini Network, LLC

$55.00 - Product

Do more with your active lifestyle (or get the energy to finally live one)! Fuel your cells with natural ingredients that boost energy, endurance and strength. Sustainable energy that boosts physical...

Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Wondering if your furniture can be disassembled and assembled the exact same way? Well, sure it can! It was manufactured by someone wasn't it? We stand for our quality with no limits, we guarantee you...

Wilson Antennas 305-38 Little Wil Magnet Mount CB Antenna Kit Carded , from Direct Depot, LLC

$28.31 - Product

Specifications for the Wilson Antennas 305-38: - The Perfect Choice In a Short Antenna with Maximum Performance - Large 10 oz. Magnet - 300 Watts Power Handling Capability (ICAS) - Made with High Impact...

Xantrex Freedom HF 806-1020 1000 Inverter - 20 A Charger , from Direct Depot, LLC

$330.99 - Product

The new generation Freedom HF is equipped with quick-connect AC terminals and ignition lockout capability. The quick-connect AC terminals enable quick installation eliminating the need for strain relief...

"Compassion Is Super Sexy ... PETA.org" T-shirt , from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

$40.00 - Product

Calling All Animal Lovers! Help us raise money for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - PETA “Compassion Is Super Sexy” Tee specially designed for PETA by Anna Pereira and Super...

"God is Super Sexy" Tank top shirt , from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC

$65.00 - Product

God is Super Sexy $65.00 Handmade in the USA Example shows pink boy beater with metallic pink and metallic fuchsia faded together and 24 colored Swarovski crystals highlighting design. Available...

1" Personal Pumi Bar: 10 Pack , from Teregen Personal Products

$0.00 - Product

1" Personal Pumi Bar; Ideal for use on hands and small areas of feet to gently remove dry skin, calluses and corns. Use with soap and water and massage onto problem areas of skin two to three...

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks , from Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

Product

All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any harmful...

100% Pure and Natural Bulgarian Rose Water , from Alteya Group

Product

100% pure and natural Bulgarian Rose Water from the 2006 rose harvest. This product is certified by the Government-appointed laboratory at the Bulgarian Research Institute for Roses, Aromatic and Medicinal...

100% Pure Steam-Distilled Bulgarian Rose Otto , from Alteya Group

Product

100% pure unadulturated natural Bulgarian Rose Otto (Bulgarian Rose Essential Oil from Rosa Damascena) from the 2006 rose harvest. The product is certified by the government-appointed laboratory at...

100% Pure, Natural Bulgarian Rose Water , from NatureBase AD

$0.00 - Product

NatureBase AD is a Bulgarian manufacturer of pure, natural rose water obtain by water-steam distillation of fresh Roza Damascena petals. So, in the above process there are no additives or solvents used,...