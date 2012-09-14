Alive 3GP Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95 - Product

Alive 3GP Video Converter is an all-in-one video converter to convert popular video to 3GP, 3G2, or MPEG-4. It supports converting DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, MP4, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG,...

Alive DVD Ripper , from AliveMedia.net

$34.95 - Product



Alive HD Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$34.95 - Product

Alive HD Video Converter is a powerful video converter that lets you convert HD video including m2t, m2ts AVCHD video to popular PC video formats which can be supported by Microsoft® Movie Maker, Windows®...

Alive MP4 Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95 - Product

Alive MP4 Converter is a professional mp4 converter to convert popular video formats to MP4 (MPEG4). It can convert DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, RM, rmvb, 3GP, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG, VOB,...

Alive Vide Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$35.00 - Product

Alive Video Converter lets you converting AVI, MPEG, MPG, ASF, WMV, MOV or QuickTime into AVI(DivX, XviD, MS MPEG4, Uncompressed, Cinepak), MPEG(MPEG-1, MPEG-2, DVD/VCD/SVCD), WMV, RM, RMVB, with a very...

Alive YouTube Video Converter , from AliveMedia.net

$29.95 - Product

Alive YouTube Video Converter is a powerfull and easy to use YouTube video downloader software to download and convert YouTube videos to your PC, iPod, iPhone, PSP, Zune, Cell Phone, and more formats. Alive...

AppCraft - Cam Wizard , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$39.95 - Product

With CAM Wizard it's possible to set up a multiple camera CCTV audio/video surveillance system with motion detection capabilities in a matter of seconds. You can use any video device that's compatible...

AppCraft - Disk Doctors Undelete , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$49.00 - Product

Disk Doctor's Undelete is The World's Most Reliable and Fastest Undelete Software. It features an extremely easy interface and powerful functions that allows users to recover deleted and lost data. The...

AppCraft - Driver Detective , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$29.95 - Product

Fix Driver Problems With Driver Detective Vista Drivers and XP Drivers are at your fingertips when you use Driver Detective software and service. Drivers HeadQuarters is the first and only driver update...

AppCraft - ImVajra Spyware Remover , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$29.00 - Product

ImVajra Spyware Remover is multifunctional anti-spyware to protect local system and networking security. It enables you to scan every process under your local/web-service, to block and remove spyware,...

AppCraft - Safe n Sec Plus Antivirus , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$35.00 - Product

Current protection solutions (antivirus software and personal firewalls) are extremely effective at combating known threats and vulnerabilities. Antivirus applications protect users only against known...

AppCraft - Salon Calendar , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$39.95 - Product

Salon Calendar is a software tool designed specially for hair salons, beauty, manicure or aesthetic shops, tanning salons, fitness studios, wedding salons, fashion shops and ateliers, beauty centers, plastic...

AppCraft - VNCScan Enterprise Network Manager , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$59.00 - Product

What is VNC Scan (VENM)? VNCScan is a popular Network Administration tool that allows you to remotely manage all of your desktops and servers from a single location. The first version was leased in the...

AV DVD Player-Morpher 1.5 , from AVSoft Corp.

$39.95 - Product

AV DVD Player-Morpher is the versatile DVD player software coming with a DVD player, DVD/video converter, DVD morpher, subtitle editor, VCD burner, and CD cover editor. AV DVD Player-Morpher support...

AV DVD Player-Morpher Gold 1.5 , from AVSoft Corp.

$69.95 - Product

The Gold edition of AV DVD Player-Morpher is the versatile DVD editor software that can morph movie live or to new video file. You can make new movie by adding video and audio effects and save in video...

AV MP3 Player-Morpher 3.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$34.95 - Product

AV MP3 Player Morpher Basic is all-in-one audio morphing studio for digital music and movie editing. It features most popular audio formats and CD player, ripper, converter, burner, recorder, and cover...

AV Music Morpher 3.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$49.95 - Product

AV Music Morpher is a creative one-stop audio editor software for both the most inexperienced and Pros. This is an all-in-one Digital Music Studio for creative DJ and music remix. It’s ideal for...

AV Music Morpher Gold 3.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$99.95 - Product

AV Music Morpher Gold 3.0 is the most advanced and complete music editor software for creative DJs available in its price range. special DirectX effects in real time or morph to new file. Extract/remove...

AV Voice Changer Software 4.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$29.95 - Product

Change your voice over Internet and PC Phone; Talk in male, female, teen, baby voice to have online fun in chat room; Create many voices for movie; Also change music; Record chat, phone, internet radio,...

AV Voice Changer Software Diamond 4.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$99.95 - Product

Voice Changer Software enables you to change voice to man, woman, teen, baby, or whatever voice in realtime to disguise voice in voice chat and PC phone; Enhance voice quality for better sex appeal;...

AV Voice Changer Software Gold 4.0 , from AVSoft Corp.

$59.95 - Product

Change your voice over Internet and PC Phone; Also change voice and style of music; Create many voices for movie; Record chat, phone, internet radio, music; Add effects to enhance voice or background;...

CBW Diplomat Premier , from Computer Builders Warehouse

$599.00 - Product



ConvertXtoDVD , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$49.99 - Product

ConvertXtoDVD converts and burns your internet movie files to a compatible DVD. ConvertXtoDVD supports most popular format such Divx, Xvid, MOV, VOB, Mpeg, Mpeg4, AVI, WMV, DV and stream formats. It converts...

Dental Software Programs , from DentalBillingSoftware.com

$499.00 - Product

DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.

Easy Hi-Q Recorder , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$29.95 - Product

Recording software to record streaming audio, Internet radio, webcasts, music, convert LP's, records, tapes and a lot more. A sound recorder to record anything you can hear!

Longclasp Maildistributor , from Longclasp Software

$349.00 - Product

Longclasp Maildistributor is a business tool for email support. It helps a team serve round email to each member. For example, a support team need receive all email that sent to support@yourcompany.com,...

Monopoly , from Games 2 Download

Product

Own it all with this amazing version of the best-known and loved Monopoly game that brings this timeless family treat to vivid life like never before! Roll the dice and watch the cleverly animated tokens...

PQ DVD to iPod Video Suite , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$39.95 - Product

PQ DVD to iPod Video Converter Suite is a One-Click, All-In-One solution to convert DVD, Tivo, DivX Video, MPEG, WMV, AVI, RealMedia and many more to iPod Video. Super fast (400% faster than other solutions)...

RAID Fire wire FireWire800 eSATA SATA , from FirewireDirect.com

Product

FirewireDirect.com/Akumen Inc offers one of the most extensive lines of professional storage and peripheral devices covering FireWire, FireWire 800, SATA | eSATA, SCSI-320U and Fibre. All products are...

Risk II , from Games 2 Download

Product

In Risk II, the world is at war, and you are the commander of an army fighting for global domination. In this fast-paced game of strategy, negotiation, and luck, you must organize your forces in order...

Scrabble , from Games 2 Download

Product

The classic way to spell word game fun is now the ultimate way to spell fast fun for the entire family. Play against one of eight challenging computer opponents or take on your friends and family in four...

TheGreenBow IPSec VPN Client , from United Networks

$78.00 - Product

VPN Client Software - TheGreenBow IPSec VPN Client Designed specifically for the mobile work force, TheGreenBow™ VPN Client is a software implemented VPN IPSec solution that allows a user to establish...

US Flash Map Professional Edition (all cities, database driven) , from US Flash Map

Product

Professional edition map has a very wide seat of functions and is based on a powerful framework transforming special data with latitude/longitude geographic coordinates to orthographic equal-area projection...

US Flash Map v.2 with counties (Database driven) , from US Flash Map

$749.00 - Product

This map is a next version of the Interactive USA Map with counties. In addition, it works with the DataBase. It is now possible to manipulate counties and states with the data from external source...

US Flash Map with counties , from US Flash Map

$399.00 - Product

The most widely spread version, with several background images, and nice monitor glass projection. A perfect tool click through tool to find your location in seconds.See example» http://www.gosection8.com/

US Flash Map with counties (zoom and pan tools) , from US Flash Map

$456.00 - Product

Another interface metaphor was used. Zoom and Pan tool added to improve usability and make the largest states easy to use (such as Texas). In addition, loading a specific state is now available! You...

USA Area Selector (with counties) $459 , from US Flash Map

$459.00 - Product

Flash application is used to help user select one or many counties in different states. States with counties selected become highlighted. List of selected counties and states is passed to any web page...