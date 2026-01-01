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925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashe

925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashe

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$11.85Product

925 stamped sterling silver jewelry distributor sterling silver pendant with fish pattern and seashell In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-18110 Sterling silver...

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shel

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shel

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$15.95Product

Abalone discount jewelry shopping online round circle shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shell pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #...

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shap

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shap

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$9.95Product

Affordable wholesale sterling silver jewelry shopping online sterling silver earrings with star shape and abalone In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #EARRING- 3323 Sterling...

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog

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$11.55Product

Animal pendant collection shopping sterling silver pendant with plain moveable frog In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1818 Sterling silver pendant with plain...

Body building jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant shark with turquoise

Body building jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant shark with turquoise

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Body building jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant shark with turquoise In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1824 Sterling silver pendant shark with...

Body catalog jewelry mail order sterling silver pendant with double swimming dolphin

Body catalog jewelry mail order sterling silver pendant with double swimming dolphin

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$8.99Product

Body catalog jewelry mail order sterling silver pendant with double swimming dolphin In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1823 Sterling silver pendant with double...

Body catalog jewelry request sterling silver pendant with lobster and onyx

Body catalog jewelry request sterling silver pendant with lobster and onyx

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$6.90Product

Body catalog jewelry request sterling silver pendant with lobster and onyx In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1822 Sterling silver pendant with lobster and...

Body celtic jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with cut-out celtic knot pattern

Body celtic jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with cut-out celtic knot pattern

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$8.10Product

Body celtic jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with cut-out celtic knot pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1011 Sterling silver pendant with cut-out...

Body cheap jewelry plug sterling silver pendant with long fish bone design

Body cheap jewelry plug sterling silver pendant with long fish bone design

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Body cheap jewelry plug sterling silver pendant with long fish bone design In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1817 Sterling silver pendant with long fish bone...

Body custom jewelry online store sterling silver pendant with frog and dotted decor on the body

Body custom jewelry online store sterling silver pendant with frog and dotted decor on the body

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$8.25Product

Body custom jewelry online store sterling silver pendant with frog and dotted decor on the body In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-18111 Sterling silver pendant...

Body free jewelry shopping sterling silver pendent design with fish bone shape

Body free jewelry shopping sterling silver pendent design with fish bone shape

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$6.90Product

Body free jewelry shopping sterling silver pendent design with fish bone shape In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1814 Sterling silver pendent design with fish...

Body fuzzy jewelry online sterling silver pendent design with moveable fish

Body fuzzy jewelry online sterling silver pendent design with moveable fish

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Body fuzzy jewelry online sterling silver pendent design with moveable fish In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1813 Sterling silver pendent design with moveable...

Bright jewelry products shopping sterling silver pendant with smile dolphin

Bright jewelry products shopping sterling silver pendant with smile dolphin

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Bright jewelry products shopping sterling silver pendant with smile dolphin In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1827 Sterling silver pendant with smile...

Celitc pendants for sale shopping sterling silver with double triangle forming star pattern

Celitc pendants for sale shopping sterling silver with double triangle forming star pattern

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Celitc pendants for sale shopping sterling silver with double triangle forming star pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1013 Sterling silver with double...

Cheap pendant online shopping mall cross with X shape at the center and black stone design with 925

Cheap pendant online shopping mall cross with X shape at the center and black stone design with 925

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Cheap pendant online shopping mall cross with X shape at the center and black stone design with 925 sterling silver pendant In Wholesale Jewelry home > Cross Pendant Item #...

Cheap pendant store sterling silver pendant design in flat diamond shape with cut-out celtic knot wo

Cheap pendant store sterling silver pendant design in flat diamond shape with cut-out celtic knot wo

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Cheap pendant store sterling silver pendant design in flat diamond shape with cut-out celtic knot work In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1033 Sterling silver...

costume jewelry gift supplier online sterling silver earrings with flat diamond shaped decor

costume jewelry gift supplier online sterling silver earrings with flat diamond shaped decor

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costume jewelry gift supplier online sterling silver earrings with flat diamond shaped decor In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item # EARRING-3312 Sterling silver...

Cross pendant catalog online sterling silver cross pendant design in celtic twisted eternal circle c

Cross pendant catalog online sterling silver cross pendant design in celtic twisted eternal circle c

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$4.60Product

Cross pendant catalog online sterling silver cross pendant design in celtic twisted eternal circle cross pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1034 Sterling...

Cross pendant store shopping online sterling silver cross pendant with twist pattern

Cross pendant store shopping online sterling silver cross pendant with twist pattern

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$7.30Product

Cross pendant store shopping online sterling silver cross pendant with twist pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1022 Sterling silver cross pendant with...

Custom made unique gift jewelry product sterling silver pendant with moveable turtle

Custom made unique gift jewelry product sterling silver pendant with moveable turtle

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$8.99Product

Custom made unique gift jewelry product sterling silver pendant with moveable turtle In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1825 Sterling silver pendant with moveable...

Custom pendants store cross with celtic knot decor each edge design with 925 sterling silver pendant

Custom pendants store cross with celtic knot decor each edge design with 925 sterling silver pendant

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Custom pendants store cross with celtic knot decor each edge design with 925 sterling silver pendant In Wholesale Jewelry home > Cross Pendant Item # PENDANT-1725 Cross with celtic knot...

Cz jewelry shopping online cross with assorted cz design with 925 sterling silver pendant

Cz jewelry shopping online cross with assorted cz design with 925 sterling silver pendant

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Cz jewelry shopping online cross with assorted cz design with 925 sterling silver pendant In Wholesale Jewelry home > Cross Pendant Item # PENDANT-1712 Cross with assorted cz design...

Discount body building jewelry sterling silver pendant with celtic knot work pattern

Discount body building jewelry sterling silver pendant with celtic knot work pattern

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Discount body building jewelry sterling silver pendant with celtic knot work pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1035 Sterling silver pendant with celtic...

Discount body focus jewelry sterling silver pendant with dancing fish

Discount body focus jewelry sterling silver pendant with dancing fish

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Discount body focus jewelry sterling silver pendant with dancing fish In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1829 Sterling silver pendant with dancing fish width...

Discount celtic pendant shopping sterling silver pendant design in celtic knot work

Discount celtic pendant shopping sterling silver pendant design in celtic knot work

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Discount celtic pendant shopping sterling silver pendant design in celtic knot work In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1024 Sterling silver pendant design in...

Discount earring online shopping green cz with round shape design with sterling silver earring

Discount earring online shopping green cz with round shape design with sterling silver earring

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Discount earring online shopping green cz with round shape design with sterling silver earring In Wholesale Jewelry home > Earring with CZ or Semiprecious Stone Item #EARRING- 3515 Green...

Discount online mall sterling silver fish hook earring holding a heart

Discount online mall sterling silver fish hook earring holding a heart

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$9.98Product

Discount online mall sterling silver fish hook earring holding a heart In Wholesale Jewelry home > Plain Sterling Silver Earring sterling silver Item # EARRING-3746 Sterling silver fish...

Discount pendant catalog sterling silver pendant cut-out celtic knot formed in 4 leafs flower patter

Discount pendant catalog sterling silver pendant cut-out celtic knot formed in 4 leafs flower patter

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Discount pendant catalog sterling silver pendant cut-out celtic knot formed in 4 leafs flower pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1032 Sterling silver...

Discount tattoo pendant shopping mall sterling silver pendant design with irregular triangle and cel

Discount tattoo pendant shopping mall sterling silver pendant design with irregular triangle and cel

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Discount tattoo pendant shopping mall sterling silver pendant design with irregular triangle and celtic knot at the center In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1023...

Discount unique gift jewelry product sterling silver pendant with lobster and turquoise

Discount unique gift jewelry product sterling silver pendant with lobster and turquoise

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Discount unique gift jewelry product sterling silver pendant with lobster and turquoise In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1826 Sterling silver pendant with...

Discount wholesale sterling silver jewelry manufacture online square shaped sterling silver earrings

Discount wholesale sterling silver jewelry manufacture online square shaped sterling silver earrings

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Discount wholesale sterling silver jewelry manufacture online square shaped sterling silver earrings with Paua shell pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #EARRING-...

Flashing jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with double curving dolphin

Flashing jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with double curving dolphin

In Wholesale Jewelry

$11.55Product

Flashing jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with double curving dolphin In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1821 Sterling silver pendant with double curving...

Fridge Magnets

Fridge Magnets

Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Product

Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address

holiday gifts catalog shopping sterling silver pendant with pingu

holiday gifts catalog shopping sterling silver pendant with pingu

In Wholesale Jewelry

$8.99Product

holiday gifts catalog shopping sterling silver pendant with pingu In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1828 Sterling silver pendant with pingu width 1.1mm /...

Holy angel collections jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with angel holding a heart

Holy angel collections jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with angel holding a heart

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$8.25Product

Holy angel collections jewelry shopping sterling silver pendant with angel holding a heart In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1832 Sterling silver pendant with...

International jewelry manufacturer supply shopping mall sales sterling silver earrings with heart sh

International jewelry manufacturer supply shopping mall sales sterling silver earrings with heart sh

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International jewelry manufacturer supply shopping mall sales sterling silver earrings with heart shape and abalone In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #EARRING-...

Jewelry gift shopping online sterling silver pendant with moveable santa clauz

Jewelry gift shopping online sterling silver pendant with moveable santa clauz

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Jewelry gift shopping online sterling silver pendant with moveable santa clauz In Wholesale Jewelry home > Aniamal Pendant Item # PENDANT-1833 Sterling silver pendant with moveable santa...

Low prices religious pendant shopping Jesus on cross design with 925 sterling silver pendant

Low prices religious pendant shopping Jesus on cross design with 925 sterling silver pendant

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$6.90Product

Low prices religious pendant shopping Jesus on cross design with 925 sterling silver pendant In Wholesale Jewelry home > Cross Pendant Item # PENDANT-1723 Jesus on cross design with 925...

Online catalog shopping of purple cz with square shape and fish hook fit design in sterling silver e

Online catalog shopping of purple cz with square shape and fish hook fit design in sterling silver e

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$12.00Product

Online catalog shopping of purple cz with square shape and fish hook fit design in sterling silver earring In Wholesale Jewelry home > Earring with CZ or Semiprecious Stone Item #EARRING-...

Online gift shopping of round red garnet design with sterling silver earring

Online gift shopping of round red garnet design with sterling silver earring

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$11.10Product

Online gift shopping of round red garnet design with sterling silver earring In Wholesale Jewelry home > Earring with CZ or Semiprecious Stone Item #EARRING- 3523 Round red garnet design...

Online outlet mall sales square orange cz design with sterling silver earring

Online outlet mall sales square orange cz design with sterling silver earring

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$12.00Product

Online outlet mall sales square orange cz design with sterling silver earring In Wholesale Jewelry home > Earring with CZ or Semiprecious Stone Item #EARRING- 3533 Square orange cz design...

Online pendant store shopping purple cz forming in flower pattern design with 925 sterling silver pe

Online pendant store shopping purple cz forming in flower pattern design with 925 sterling silver pe

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$10.35Product

Online pendant store shopping purple cz forming in flower pattern design with 925 sterling silver pendant In Wholesale Jewelry home > Cross Pendant Item # PENDANT-1711 Purple cz forming...

Online shopping discount pendant sterling silver pendant design in triangle shape cut-out celtic kno

Online shopping discount pendant sterling silver pendant design in triangle shape cut-out celtic kno

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$2.80Product

Online shopping discount pendant sterling silver pendant design in triangle shape cut-out celtic knot work In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1031 Sterling silver...

Online shopping store sterling silver earring with multi-facets heart shape pattern decor, fish hook

Online shopping store sterling silver earring with multi-facets heart shape pattern decor, fish hook

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$8.80Product

Online shopping store sterling silver earring with multi-facets heart shape pattern decor, fish hook for convenience closure In Wholesale Jewelry home > Plain Sterling Silver Earring sterling...

Quality cross pendant shopping multi marcasites and multi mini purple cz forming in cross shape desi

Quality cross pendant shopping multi marcasites and multi mini purple cz forming in cross shape desi

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$8.70Product

Quality cross pendant shopping multi marcasites and multi mini purple cz forming in cross shape design with 925 sterling silver pendant In Wholesale Jewelry home > Cross Pendant Item #...

Religious pendants shopping online sterling silver cross pendant with celtic knot pattern design

Religious pendants shopping online sterling silver cross pendant with celtic knot pattern design

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Religious pendants shopping online sterling silver cross pendant with celtic knot pattern design In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1012 Sterling silver cross...

Shopping celic pendant online sterling silver pendant with flower celtic knot pattern

Shopping celic pendant online sterling silver pendant with flower celtic knot pattern

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$6.30Product

Shopping celic pendant online sterling silver pendant with flower celtic knot pattern In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1014 Sterling silver pendant with flower...

Shopping cheap costume jewelry gift online sterling silver earrings with circle shape and abalone

Shopping cheap costume jewelry gift online sterling silver earrings with circle shape and abalone

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Shopping cheap costume jewelry gift online sterling silver earrings with circle shape and abalone In Wholesale Jewelry home > Abalone Earring Item #EARRING- 3315 Sterling silver...

Shopping discount pendant online sterling silver cross pendant design with circle celtic knot

Shopping discount pendant online sterling silver cross pendant design with circle celtic knot

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Shopping discount pendant online sterling silver cross pendant design with circle celtic knot In Wholesale Jewelry home > Celtic Pendant Item # PENDANT-1025 Sterling silver cross...

Shopping hip hop pendant store skull with dragon around forming in cross shape design with 925 sterl

Shopping hip hop pendant store skull with dragon around forming in cross shape design with 925 sterl

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$11.60Product

Shopping hip hop pendant store skull with dragon around forming in cross shape design with 925 sterling silver pendant In Wholesale Jewelry home > Cross Pendant Item # PENDANT-1713 Skull...

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