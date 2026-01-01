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13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

Lefty's Corner

$11.95Product

Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$11.99Product

These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a...

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$14.95Product

If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).

Bookmarks

Bookmarks

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$6.50Product

Actual item is different from picture

Dyson Airblade

Dyson Airblade

ProDryers

$1,199.00Product

The Dyson Airblade hand dryer wipes hands dry with a high-velocity sheet of air in just 12 seconds. The Airblade actually scrapes water off the hands from both sides simultaneously. It cleans the air...

First Aid Kits

First Aid Kits

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

Product

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and...

Journal

Journal

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image journal. Designs created from vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. These books are coil bound to lay flat. They contain 200 blank pages for your thoughts, ideas,...

Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger

Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger

NSC International

$795.00Product

The LJ300 desktop paper jogger uses a stream of cool air to keep your documents for folders, inserters, and pressure sealers cool and an anti-static ionizer to keep your documents static free. It's...

Left-handed Mug

Left-handed Mug

Lefty's Corner

$7.50Product

On the mug, it says, " may be left-handed but I'm always right"

Magnet - For Lefty-handed people

Magnet - For Lefty-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$1.25Product

The magnet says: "I may be left-handed but I'm always right"

Motivational Safety Posters

Motivational Safety Posters

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$10.95Product

National Safety Compliance offers workplace safety posters. These full-color motivational safety posters are available on a variety of topics. Topics include: safe lifting, back safety, bloodborne...

Note Cards

Note Cards

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image note cards. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. 30 designs available as single note card, 4 packs theme collections, or boxed sets of 6.

Postcards

Postcards

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image postcards. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock (12 pt). Standard postcard copy on back. Meets all USPS mailing requirements. 8...

Safety Training Videos & DVDs

Safety Training Videos & DVDs

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$99.95Product

NSC offers a large selection of OSHA and workplace safety training DVDs and videos. These training programs include all the items that employers need to train an unlimited number of employees. Safety...

State and Federal Labor Law Posters

State and Federal Labor Law Posters

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$10.95Product

National Safety Compliance offers state and federal labor law posters. These posters help employers comply with state and federal posting requirements. Posters come laminated on both sides and are...

The Left-Handed Book

The Left-Handed Book

Lefty's Corner

$3.95Product

Cartoon illustrated lefty trivia by DeKay.

Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people

Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$22.50Product

Reverse turn for easy left-handed use

Xlerator Hand Dryer

Xlerator Hand Dryer

ProDryers

$400.00Product

Most orders will be Lightning Fast Same Day Shipping. Shipping is Free of charge on all Xlerators to anywhere in the continental US! Guaranteed lowest XLERATOR pricing, anywhere! We are a trusted,...

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