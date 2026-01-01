Products & Services

Within Gift, Novelty, & Souvenir Stores

Products & Services

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People

Lefty's Corner

$11.95Product

Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$11.99Product

These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a...

2006 Defy Calendar

2006 Defy Calendar

Defythis, Inc.

$12.99Product

Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter,...

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$14.95Product

If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft

artificial-christmas-tree.com

$229.00Product

Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever...

Bookmarks

Bookmarks

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.

Business Tote

Business Tote

Smart Designs

$21.00Product

Navy & Black business brief highlights professionalism & success - with shoulder strap, room for water bottle & roomy interior. Also, has sleek epoxy doome (plate) in front for logo.

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$6.50Product

Actual item is different from picture

Colorado Easy Mix

Colorado Easy Mix

Colorlight Creative

$3.50Product

Colorado Organic Pancake Mix Cookie Mix Unleached White Flour Whole Wheat Flour Local farmers' markets& metro area grocers

first communion dresses and veils

first communion dresses and veils

Christian Expressions LLC

Product

Christian Expressions specializes in Christian products including gifts, jewelry, church supplies, clergy apparel. We offer our own line of first communion and christening apparel . The Christian...

Jersey Display Case

Jersey Display Case

Display Gifts Inc.

$84.95Product

Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.

Journal

Journal

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image journal. Designs created from vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. These books are coil bound to lay flat. They contain 200 blank pages for your thoughts, ideas,...

Jumping Skateboard

Jumping Skateboard

ONYX Sales & Distribution, LLC

$99.00Product

The Jumping Skateboard isn’t your traditional skateboard, this board not only takes you to new heights with the shock absorption system, but also it allows you to ride terrain with extra wide,...

Left-handed Mug

Left-handed Mug

Lefty's Corner

$7.50Product

On the mug, it says, " may be left-handed but I'm always right"

Magnet - For Lefty-handed people

Magnet - For Lefty-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$1.25Product

The magnet says: "I may be left-handed but I'm always right"

Mortgage SmartPac

Mortgage SmartPac

Smart Designs

$8.95Product

Credit Management and Home Finance Kit: Great for Fairs, Trade Shows, Pre-purchase counseling and Seminars! Handy Tool has sturdy plastic enclosure with built-in pencil/pen section, see-thru pockets...

MyLynxx Luxurious Apollo Dog Collar

MyLynxx Luxurious Apollo Dog Collar

MyLynxx, LLC.

$78.00Product

Apollo: This brushed version of the Poseidon offers the same lasting durability, while exuding craftsmanship and a hint of light to really make your canine shine. Sizes range from approximately 6...

MyLynxx Luxurious Athena Dog Collar

MyLynxx Luxurious Athena Dog Collar

MyLynxx, LLC.

$78.00Product

Athena: Distinctively engineered for our smaller canines, the unique Athena dog collar embodies poise and elegance to make a big statement. Sizes range from approximately 6 – 16 inches, with...

MyLynxx Luxurious Poseidon Dog Collar

MyLynxx Luxurious Poseidon Dog Collar

MyLynxx, LLC.

$78.00Product

Poseidon: The Poseidon is perfectly designed for your smaller, but husky canine. Combining sleekness with strength, this stainless steel collar flows with elegance. Sizes range from approximately 6...

Note Cards

Note Cards

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image note cards. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. 30 designs available as single note card, 4 packs theme collections, or boxed sets of 6.

Postcards

Postcards

Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image postcards. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock (12 pt). Standard postcard copy on back. Meets all USPS mailing requirements. 8...

The bead Salon

The bead Salon

Colorlight Creative

$25.00Service

Mobile bead shop - workshops and parties Upgrade materials are available for purchase during most programs.

The Left-Handed Book

The Left-Handed Book

Lefty's Corner

$3.95Product

Cartoon illustrated lefty trivia by DeKay.

Tile Gift Box

Tile Gift Box

Smart Designs

$21.00Product

Captivating art created by Vienna, Va artist, Ms. Pauline Lorfano on 4" x4" tile atop a beautiful alderwood hinged gift box. Holds jewelry, mini books, tea packets, candy, playing cards or...

Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people

Winged Corkscrew for Left-handed people

Lefty's Corner

$22.50Product

Reverse turn for easy left-handed use

Wood Crafts

Wood Crafts

Rachana World Collections

Product

We carry many exotic handcrafted wood products, fabrics, stone carvings, and many more. These products are meticulously crafted by the best artisans from around the world. Please see...

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