|
|
|
|
|
2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$11.99 - Product
These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States.
This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a little...
|
|
|
|
2006 Defy Calendar, from Defythis, Inc.
$12.99 - Product
Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter, Brett...
|
|
|
|
|
Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft, from artificial-christmas-tree.com
$229.00 - Product
Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller
Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever made!
Multi...
|
|
|
|
Bookmarks, from Bessie & Me
Product
Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.
|
|
|
|
Business Tote, from Smart Designs
$21.00 - Product
Navy & Black business brief highlights professionalism & success - with shoulder strap, room for water bottle & roomy interior. Also, has sleek epoxy doome (plate) in front for logo. Perfect...
|
|
|
|
|
Colorado Easy Mix, from Colorlight Creative
$3.50 - Product
Colorado Organic
Pancake Mix
Cookie Mix
Unleached White Flour
Whole Wheat Flour
Local farmers' markets& metro area grocers
|
|
|
|
first communion dresses and veils, from Christian Expressions LLC
Product
Christian Expressions specializes in Christian products including gifts, jewelry, church supplies, clergy apparel.
We offer our own line of first communion and christening apparel . The Christian Expressions...
|
|
|
|
Jersey Display Case, from Display Gifts Inc.
$84.95 - Product
Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.
|
|
|
|
Journal, from Bessie & Me
Product
Nostalgic image journal. Designs created from vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. These books are coil bound to lay flat. They contain 200 blank pages for your thoughts, ideas, sketches,...
|
|
|
|
Jumping Skateboard, from ONYX Sales & Distribution, LLC
$99.00 - Product
The Jumping Skateboard isn’t your traditional skateboard, this board not only takes you to new heights with the shock absorption system, but also it allows you to ride terrain with extra wide, large rubber...
|
|
|
|
Left-handed Mug, from Lefty's Corner
$7.50 - Product
On the mug, it says, " may be left-handed but I'm always right"
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage SmartPac, from Smart Designs
$8.95 - Product
Credit Management and Home Finance Kit: Great for Fairs, Trade Shows, Pre-purchase counseling and Seminars! Handy Tool has sturdy plastic enclosure with built-in pencil/pen section, see-thru pockets for...
|
|
|
|
MyLynxx Luxurious Apollo Dog Collar, from MyLynxx, LLC.
$78.00 - Product
Apollo: This brushed version of the Poseidon offers the same lasting durability, while exuding craftsmanship and a hint of light to really make your canine shine. Sizes range from approximately 6 –...
|
|
|
|
MyLynxx Luxurious Athena Dog Collar, from MyLynxx, LLC.
$78.00 - Product
Athena: Distinctively engineered for our smaller canines, the unique Athena dog collar embodies poise and elegance to make a big statement. Sizes range from approximately 6 – 16 inches, with other...
|
|
|
|
MyLynxx Luxurious Poseidon Dog Collar, from MyLynxx, LLC.
$78.00 - Product
Poseidon: The Poseidon is perfectly designed for your smaller, but husky canine. Combining sleekness with strength, this stainless steel collar flows with elegance. Sizes range from approximately 6 –...
|
|
|
|
Note Cards, from Bessie & Me
Product
Nostalgic image note cards. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. 30 designs available as single note card, 4 packs theme collections, or boxed sets of 6.
|
|
|
|
Postcards, from Bessie & Me
Product
Nostalgic image postcards. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock (12 pt). Standard postcard copy on back. Meets all USPS mailing requirements. 8 designs.
|
|
|
|
The bead Salon, from Colorlight Creative
$25.00 - Service
Mobile bead shop - workshops and parties
Upgrade materials are available for purchase during most programs.
|
|
|
|
The Left-Handed Book, from Lefty's Corner
$3.95 - Product
Cartoon illustrated lefty trivia by DeKay.
|
|
|
|
Tile Gift Box, from Smart Designs
$21.00 - Product
Captivating art created by Vienna, Va artist, Ms. Pauline Lorfano on 4" x4" tile atop a beautiful alderwood hinged gift box. Holds jewelry, mini books, tea packets, candy, playing cards or whatever...
|
|
|
|
|
Wood Crafts, from Rachana World Collections
Product
We carry many exotic handcrafted wood products, fabrics, stone carvings, and many more. These products are meticulously crafted by the best artisans from around the world.
Please see http://www.rachanaworld.com/crafts.html...