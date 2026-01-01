Products & Services Auto Reapir Cybert Tire & Car Care Service We Service All Makes / and Models of Fine Automobiles. Cybert Tire & Car Care is the oldest licensed repair facility in New York State. Established in 1916. We have Manhattans largest tire... Professional Oil Change Service Cybert Tire & Car Care Service We offer professional oil change service. We will check all fluid levels and fill fluids as necessary. You engine coolant system will be checked. Your Tire pressures will be checked for proper...