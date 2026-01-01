Products & Services

Within Personal & Household Goods Repair & Maintenance

Gold Products & Services

Bi-Weekly House Cleaning

Bi-Weekly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Service

Imagine never having to clean your home again! With routine weekly house cleaning in Charletson, Greenville, or Atlanta, by the time your house needs cleaning, our meticulous technicians are there to...

Monthly House Cleaning

Monthly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Service

Sometimes you just need a little help. Let our cleaning technicians care for your home on a every-four-week schedule. Call 843-569-4400 for a consultation and quote.

Weekly House Cleaning

Weekly House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

$0.00Service

Imagine never having to clean your home again! With routine weekly house cleaning in Charletson, Greenville, or Atlanta, by the time your house needs cleaning, our meticulous technicians are there to...

Products & Services

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Product

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open...

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down,...

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open...

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Our technicians are...

Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service

Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service

All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Service

Wondering if your furniture can be disassembled and assembled the exact same way? Well, sure it can! It was manufactured by someone wasn't it? We stand for our quality with no limits, we guarantee...

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