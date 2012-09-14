PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Specialized Freight (except Used Goods) Trucking, Long-Distance

Air Freight Air Freight, from Transit Systems Incorporated
Service
Typically the fastest of all the freight services. Item(s) must be boxed or crated. Carrier will pick up from a commercial location (residential pick-up is available at additional cost). Best for...
International Shipping and Moving International Shipping and Moving, from All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
Service
International Shipping and Moving services offered from New York: Astoria, Floral park, Alden Manor, Glen oaks, Great neck, kings point, Inwood, Washington Heights, Sunny Side, College Pointe, Flushing,...
Local Moving Services Local Moving Services, from All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
Service
Local moving services offered in New York: Astoria, Floral park, Alden Manor, Glen oaks, Great neck, kings point, Inwood, Washington Heights, Sunny Side, College Pointe, Flushing, Bayside, Fresh Meadow,...
Long Distance Moving Long Distance Moving, from All Around Moving Services Company, Inc.
Service
Long Distance Moving Services offered from New York: Astoria, Floral park, Alden Manor, Glen oaks, Great neck, kings point, Inwood, Washington Heights, Sunny Side, College Pointe, Flushing, Bayside, Fresh...
Motor freight Motor freight, from Transit Systems Incorporated
Service
Usually the most economical service. Item(s) must be packaged (usually boxed). Carrier will pick up from a commercial location (residential pick-up is available at additional cost). Delivery in up...
Van Line Van Line, from Transit Systems Incorporated
Service
Costs slightly more, but carrier provides more service. Carrier will make inside pickup to either a residence or a commercial location. Carrier will prepare item(s) for shipment. Carrier will make...
