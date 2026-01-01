Products & Services Group Wine Tours Wine Country PlanIt Service Wine Country PlanIt coordinates vineyard tours, cave tours, the experience of blending varietals to make your own bottle of wine, aromatic tasting, viewing art, spa treatments, gourmet picnics in the... historical/architectural tour The Buffalo Bike Taxi Co. $60.00Service The historical/architectural tour by The Buffalo Bike Taxi Co. gives passengers a historical perspective on Buffalo's architecture dating from the mid-1800s to the early 20th century.