Pass the NET the First Time , from Nurses Learning Center

Grammar Book 1 , from Connect

Artistry of Makeup Program , from EI, School of Professional Makeup

EI, School of Professional Makeup www.ei.edu This one-year program of study prepares students to become fully-trained makeup artists capable of working in all aspects of the various makeup industries...

College Application Counseling , from InGenius Prep

Successful applications consist of various components such as personal statements, supplementary essays, recommendation letters, resume and addenda. All these components must speak together in one voice...

College Preparatory Candidacy Building , from InGenius Prep

Candidacy Building is working one-on-one with aspiring college students who are not quite at the application stage, but ready to begin shaping their application profiles from a very early stage in order...

LSAC Application Counseling , from InGenius Prep

Successful applications consist of various components such as personal statements, supplementary essays, recommendation letters, resume and addenda. All these components should speak cohesively in one...

MBA Application Counseling , from InGenius Prep

Successful applications are more than the sum of their parts. All of the components - your personal statement, supplementary essays, resume, addenda-- need to speak together in one voice about who you...

Mock Interview , from InGenius Prep

You have seven seconds to make a first impression in person. Those few seconds can change the course of your college, business school, or medical school career. InGenius Prep will work with you on the...

Pre-Business Candidacy Building , from InGenius Prep

Getting admitted to a good MBA program requires a fair amount of planning. Unlike other professional schools, candidates to business school are expected to spend a few years in the “real world”...

Pre-Law Candidacy Building , from InGenius Prep

Candidacy Building is working one-on-one with aspiring law students who are not quite at the application stage, but ready to begin shaping their application profiles from a very early stage in order to...

Premed Application Counseling , from InGenius Prep

These packages are for the premedical student who is preparing for their application phase to medical school. After you’ve put the time into your coursework and studying for the MCAT, now is the...