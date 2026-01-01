Products & Services

Within Alcoholic Beverages

Products & Services

Acai Berry Pulp

Acai Berry Pulp

Unit Brazil

Product

Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils

Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils

Unit Brazil

Product

Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics...

Brazilian Cachaca / Rum

Brazilian Cachaca / Rum

Unit Brazil

Product

We supply the brazilian sugar cane distillate "cachaca" in bulk (ISO tankers of 24,000 liters) to liquor bottlers worldwide. Cachaca is the 3rd largest consumed spirit in the world and...

Honey

Honey

Unit Brazil

Product

Brazilian honeys, both conventional and organic. Polyflora, eucalypitus, orange blossom available all over the year from various regions. Honey is packed in food grade iron drums.

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve

Tobacco Road Cellars

$290.00Product

The 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve offers a deep, dark red with dense purple hues. The nose display latent notes of black and red berries and the new and second year French Oak barrels mesh,...

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Vitality

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Vitality

Tobacco Road Cellars

$75.00Product

The 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon has a deep rich red color with purple hues. The nose displays classic Napa Valley Cabernet characteristics of oak and cedar. Initially the wine is closed with tight oak...

Private In Home Wine Tasting

Private In Home Wine Tasting

Tobacco Road Cellars

$0.00Service

Throwing a wine tasting party is a great way to bring friends or family members together and have a fun wine tasting experience. We offer intimate private tastings in your home or office. This more...

Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

Tobacco Road Cellars

$49.00Product

This wine is a blend of all 3 clones and shows great expression of pure Russian River Pinot Noir. Aromas of cherry and cola fill the glass at first followed by hints of wood spice (cinnamon). The...

Santa Barbara Syrah

Santa Barbara Syrah

Tobacco Road Cellars

$46.00Product

The 2005 Syrah has a deep ruby red color with a purplish hue. The nose displays classic Santa Barbara characteristics of jammy red fruits, a lush aromatic sweetness enveloped nicely by the roasted...

Tequila Don Abraham Silver 100% Agave

Tequila Don Abraham Silver 100% Agave

Tequila Don Abraham

Product

Tequila Don Abraham Silver is an authentically natural product Elaborated in the traditional antique process.  Strictly controled to obtain the best quality.  100% agave azul aged 4 months.

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