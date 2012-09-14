|
Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve, from Tobacco Road Cellars
$290.00 - Product
The 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve offers a deep, dark red with dense purple hues. The nose display latent notes of black and red berries and the new and second year French Oak barrels mesh, providing...
Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Vitality, from Tobacco Road Cellars
$75.00 - Product
The 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon has a deep rich red color with purple hues. The nose displays classic Napa Valley Cabernet characteristics of oak and cedar. Initially the wine is closed with tight oak but...
Private In Home Wine Tasting, from Tobacco Road Cellars
$0.00 - Service
Throwing a wine tasting party is a great way to bring friends or family members together and have a fun wine tasting experience. We offer intimate private tastings in your home or office. This more personal...
Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, from Tobacco Road Cellars
$49.00 - Product
This wine is a blend of all 3 clones and shows great expression of pure Russian River Pinot Noir. Aromas of cherry and cola fill the glass at first followed by hints of wood spice (cinnamon). The palate...
Santa Barbara Syrah, from Tobacco Road Cellars
$46.00 - Product
The 2005 Syrah has a deep ruby red color with a purplish hue. The nose displays classic Santa Barbara characteristics of jammy red fruits, a lush aromatic sweetness enveloped nicely by the roasted nutty...