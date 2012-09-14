PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...
FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint. Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...
InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders, from Bell-Mark, Inc.
The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing. The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett Packard...
