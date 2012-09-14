|
|
|
|
Diamond Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$999.00 - Service
Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...
|
|
|
|
Digital Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Produce a wide range of digital Print on Demand products fully finished inline to shorten lead times and reduce obsolescence.
Achieve greater control of your branding and costs by utilizing Cerqa’s...
|
|
|
|
Emerald Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$199.00 - Service
Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...
|
|
|
|
Failure Analysis, from Cerqa
Service
Hardware Support:
Motherboards
Optical and Hard Drives
Memory
Mechanicals
Sound Cards
Floppy Drives
Power Supplies
Magnetic Storage
Software Support:
System Diagnostics
System Drivers
CD/DVD Software
Technical...
|
|
|
|
|
Large Format Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Some benefits of our large format printing include outdoor durability with UV ink, high quality resolution, and quick turnaround.
Large Format Printing Options:
Trade Show Graphics
Point of Purchase (POP)...
|
|
|
|
Laser 3000 Air Paper Jogger, from NSC International
$795.00 - Product
The LJ300 desktop paper jogger uses a stream of cool air to keep your documents for folders, inserters, and pressure sealers cool and an anti-static ionizer to keep your documents static free. It's great...
|
|
|
|
Offset Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Benefits of Cerqa's offset printing services are...
Green Printing Capabilities
Fast Turnaround
Flexibility
Available Sheet-fed Offset Printers include multiple 40" Heidelberg sheet fed perfecting...
|
|
|
|
Offset Printing Services, from Printops
Service
Printing:
Business Cards
Postcards
Flyers
Brochures
Newsletters
Letterheads
Envelopes
Magazines
Catalogs
Menus
NCR Forms
Creative Solutions:
Graphic Design
Artwork &...
|
|
|
|
Order Fulfillment, from Cerqa
Service
Either send us your products or have us procure them and we will pick and pack, package, label and ship them for you. Our order fulfillment solution is a combination of our fulfillment warehouses and our...
|
|
|
|
Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$999.00 - Service
Our Pearl full-color publishing package comes standard with a host of options and services already included, such as professional layout and design of the interior artwork and text, quality laminated covers...
|
|
|
|
Procurement, from Cerqa
Service
Cerqa can effectively manage your global procurement and ensure continuity of your global supply chain at all times. Cerqa has the experience and resources your company needs to succeed. Our global procurement...
|
|
|
|
Ruby Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$599.00 - Service
Our Ruby package provides you with 9 book formats and 16 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...
|
|
|
|
Sapphire Publishing Package, from Outskirts Press, Inc.
$399.00 - Service
Our Sapphire package provides you with 3 book formats and 9 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...
|
|
|
|
Variable Data Printing, from Cerqa
Service
Our variable digital printing equipment allows you to customize your one-to-one marketing materials with personalized messages, varying offers and price points, personalized URLs (PURLs), as well as tailored...