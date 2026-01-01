Products & Services UMAC-CORE Marine Phytoplankton (capsules) UMAC-CORE $38.00Product These capsules contain the equivalent of 600 mg of marine microalgae in every capsule. Natural sea salts, minerals and algae potentially promoting a more complete health profile for your body. UMAC-CORE Marine Phytoplankton (liquid) UMAC-CORE $38.00Product Whether you simply don't like capsules, or just want to save a step or two, this liquid concentrate offers maximum convenience and flexibility. Try stirring UMAC-CORE Liquid into your morning...