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UMAC-CORE Marine Phytoplankton (capsules)

UMAC-CORE Marine Phytoplankton (capsules)

UMAC-CORE

$38.00Product

These capsules contain the equivalent of 600 mg of marine microalgae in every capsule. Natural sea salts, minerals and algae potentially promoting a more complete health profile for your body.

UMAC-CORE Marine Phytoplankton (liquid)

UMAC-CORE Marine Phytoplankton (liquid)

UMAC-CORE

$38.00Product

Whether you simply don't like capsules, or just want to save a step or two, this liquid concentrate offers maximum convenience and flexibility. Try stirring UMAC-CORE Liquid into your morning...

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