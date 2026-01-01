Products & Services

Within Toilet Preparation Manufacturing

Platinum Products & Services

Shower Rooms & Enclosures

Shower Rooms & Enclosures

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

$50.00Product

OEM/ODM tempered glass shower enclosures manufactured in China for B2B wholesale buyers. Sliding, pivot, and walk-in designs with 6mm-8mm tempered safety glass (EN 12150 certified). Custom finishes...

Shower Trays & Bases

Shower Trays & Bases

Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd.

$50.00Product

Factory-direct resin, polymarble, and acrylic shower trays with anti-slip surface for B2B wholesale. Available in square, rectangle, and quadrant shapes with multiple size options. CE certified and...

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