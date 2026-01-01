Platinum Products & Services Shower Rooms & Enclosures Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd. $50.00Product OEM/ODM tempered glass shower enclosures manufactured in China for B2B wholesale buyers. Sliding, pivot, and walk-in designs with 6mm-8mm tempered safety glass (EN 12150 certified). Custom finishes... Shower Trays & Bases Daya Sani-Ware Mfy. Ltd. $50.00Product Factory-direct resin, polymarble, and acrylic shower trays with anti-slip surface for B2B wholesale. Available in square, rectangle, and quadrant shapes with multiple size options. CE certified and...