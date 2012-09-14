|
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Custom Plastic Extrusions, from Plasti-Block
Service
Variety of plastics:
ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc
Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000"
Tight Tolerances
Colors
Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion
Custom Plastic Injection Molding, from Plasti-Block
Service
Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs
Very tight tolerances
Thin and thick walls without shrink marks
Economical even for short runs productions
Different plastics include, but not limited...
Plastic Blocks for manual & CNC machining, from Plasti-Block
Product
All blocks are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses.
Plasti-Block™ blocks are suitable...
Plastic Rods for manual & CNC machining, from Plasti-Block
Product
All rods are molded using our own unique proprietary color blending and molding technologies, manufacturing high-quality rods with minimal to no internal stresses.
Plasti-Block™ rods are suitable...
Plastic Sheet, from Plasti-Block
Product
Using our proprietary technology, we are able to make sheet that conforms to tolerance requirements, can be thinner than thicknesses that are commonly offered, and can incorporate ribs and other geometrical...
Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
Plexiglass Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast plexiglass sheet and extruded plexiglass sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
