Products & Services

Within Ornamental & Architectural Metal Products Manufacturing

Products & Services

Decorative light bollards

Decorative light bollards

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO Bollards provide exception strength and ROI. VISCO lighted bollards are ideal for pathways, parks, schools, driveways, and any project that can utilize lighted bollards as a guidance and safety...

Decorative non lighted bollards

Decorative non lighted bollards

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO non-lighted bollards are constructed of cast iron for superior life and ROI. As more cities and towns move to provide pedestrian and bicyclist safety, bollards are an ideal product to assist...

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles

Decorative pedestrian scale light poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative pedestrian scale light poles are manufactured in steel pole / cast iron base combinations or single piece cast iron construction. The artisan designs from years past are replicated...

Decorative street light poles

Decorative street light poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative street light poles can be manufactured to 49ft in overall height. Utilizing steel poles for overall strength and long life values and cast iron or aluminum decorative bases, VISCO...

Decorative traffic signal poles

Decorative traffic signal poles

VISCO, Inc.

Product

VISCO decorative traffic signal products are offered in multiple ornamental styles. VISCO decorative traffic signals, in most cases, offer the same design characteristics as our street light poles...

Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures

Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures

Hane Instruments Ltd

Product

Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including...

Laser Cutting & Profiles

Laser Cutting & Profiles

DMS Laser Profiles Ltd

Service

MAIDENHEAD FACILITIES From our dedicated 6000 sq.ft. facilities in Maidenhead, Berkshire, conveniently placed for the M4/M40, we offer high precision laser profiling services. We operate two laser...

Powder Coating & Metal Finishing

Powder Coating & Metal Finishing

Hane Instruments Ltd

Service

Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths,...

Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers

Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers

Hane Instruments Ltd

Service

Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards.

ProFab Lite

ProFab Lite

Applied Production, Inc.

$0.00Product

Get ProFab Lite Sheet Metal CAM Software absolutely FREE when 5,000 people register by September 30, 2005. ProFab Lite is a simple, easy to use, interactive sheet metal CAM system for CNC turret...

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