Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including computing,...
Powder Coating & Metal Finishing, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as...
Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established...
