Flat Spring Manaufacture, from Claridge Springs & Wireforms
Service
Flat Springs: We work for a wide range of companies including the electronics, aerospace, medical, marine and food industries, catering for both small batch and large volume production work. We manufacture...
Presswork, from Claridge Springs & Wireforms
Service
Presswork: Recent expansion has included the purchase of a range of press machines giving us upto 40tons capacity equipped with air & roll feeds. We can also design and build presstools from drawings...
Spring Making, from Claridge Springs & Wireforms
Service
Springs: We manufacture both coil and flat springs including compression, extension, torsion, tapered and drawbar to name a few. We make both standard spring configurations as well as specialty springs...
Wireform Manufacture, from Claridge Springs & Wireforms
Service
Wireforms: We manufacture a variety of wireform shapes from stock upto 10mm diameter in a range of materials. Our CNC wireforming machine which has unlimited feed upto 3mm allows us to produce parts to...