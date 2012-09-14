Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Flat Spring Manaufacture , from Claridge Springs & Wireforms

Flat Springs: We work for a wide range of companies including the electronics, aerospace, medical, marine and food industries, catering for both small batch and large volume production work. We manufacture... Presswork , from Claridge Springs & Wireforms

Presswork: Recent expansion has included the purchase of a range of press machines giving us upto 40tons capacity equipped with air & roll feeds. We can also design and build presstools from drawings... Spring Making , from Claridge Springs & Wireforms

Springs: We manufacture both coil and flat springs including compression, extension, torsion, tapered and drawbar to name a few. We make both standard spring configurations as well as specialty springs... Wireform Manufacture , from Claridge Springs & Wireforms

Wireforms: We manufacture a variety of wireform shapes from stock upto 10mm diameter in a range of materials. Our CNC wireforming machine which has unlimited feed upto 3mm allows us to produce parts to...


