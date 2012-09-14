PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Fabricated Pipe & Pipe Fitting Manufacturing

Nickel Alloys Sheet and Plate Nickel Alloys Sheet and Plate, from Corrotherm International Ltd
Product
Cold finished Sheet up to 2000mm wide up to 3mm thick Hot finahed and cold finished Plate up to 2000mm wide up to 75mm thk Length limitations according to thickness
Nickel Alloys Fittings Nickel Alloys Fittings, from Corrotherm International Ltd
Product
Seamless and welded Butt Weld fittings from 1/2" to 72" NB Schedule 5 to XX Heavy Forges fittings Socket and Weld and Threaded 3000lb to 9000lb rating from 1/2" to 3" NB
Nickel Alloys Flanges Nickel Alloys Flanges, from Corrotherm International Ltd
Product
Forges flanges from 1/2" to 32" 150lb to 2500lb rating. Raised Face Flat Faced or Ring Type Joint. Slip On , Weld Neck , Blind , Socket Weld , Threaded. API 6A flanges up to 15,000lb rating
Nickel Alloys Pipes Nickel Alloys Pipes, from Corrotherm International Ltd
Product
Seamless and welded pipes from 1/2" NB to 72" NB wall thicknesses from Schedule 5 to XX Heavy Small quantities and stocks available
Nicle Alloys Pipe Nicle Alloys Pipe, from Corrotherm International Ltd
Product
Seamless and welded pipe from 1/2"nb to 72" NB Schedule 5 - XX Heavy Lengths uop to 12mtrs
