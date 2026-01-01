Products & Services

Within Printing Machinery & Equipment Manufacturing

Products & Services

AL100 Top Applicator

AL100 Top Applicator

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL100 Top Applicator is suitable for various manufacture line. During operation,the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the products.

AL200 Top Labeling Machine

AL200 Top Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL200 Top Labeling Machine is suitable for labeling the top of square, rectangular and round object. During operation, the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the bottle.

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine is suitable for many variety of bottle labeling. When labeling, the bottle will automatically rotate to allow the labeling device to apply the pressure for labeling.

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine is suitable for square and round bottle, and can simulteneously label front and back of bottle. Can also label on only one side. Labeling process consists of...

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler is suitable for square and round bottles. It can simultaneously label front and back of bottle. Can also wrap around label on circle container.

EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders

EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders

Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging...

FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers

FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers

Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint. Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as...

InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders

InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders

Bell-Mark, Inc.

Product

The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing. The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett...

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