Products & Services

Within Commercial & Service Industry Machinery Manufacturing

Products & Services

AL100 Top Applicator

AL100 Top Applicator

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL100 Top Applicator is suitable for various manufacture line. During operation,the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the products.

AL200 Top Labeling Machine

AL200 Top Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL200 Top Labeling Machine is suitable for labeling the top of square, rectangular and round object. During operation, the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the bottle.

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine is suitable for many variety of bottle labeling. When labeling, the bottle will automatically rotate to allow the labeling device to apply the pressure for labeling.

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine is suitable for square and round bottle, and can simulteneously label front and back of bottle. Can also label on only one side. Labeling process consists of...

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler

Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

Product

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler is suitable for square and round bottles. It can simultaneously label front and back of bottle. Can also wrap around label on circle container.

Glory Cash and Currency Handling Parts

Glory Cash and Currency Handling Parts

DP Technologies, Inc.

Product

DP Technologies, Inc. offers a wide range of precision replacement parts for Glory cash handling equipment. We offer currency counter parts for Glory desktop currency counters, Glory desktop currency...

NCR ATM Machines - Parts Supplier

NCR ATM Machines - Parts Supplier

DP Technologies, Inc.

Product

DP Technologies, Inc. offers a variety of precision replacement parts for NCR ATM’s. We offer ATM consumable parts that are used in the NCR cash dispensers and the NCR card readers. We...

Standard Register Encoding Machines - Parts Supplier

Standard Register Encoding Machines - Parts Supplier

DP Technologies, Inc.

Product

DP Technologies, Inc. offers precision replacement parts for Standard Register encoding machines. These table top encoders are used extensively in back room operations at the bank branch level.

Unisys Check Processing Equipment Parts Supplier

Unisys Check Processing Equipment Parts Supplier

DP Technologies, Inc.

Product

DP Technologies, Inc. offers a wide range of precision replacement parts for Unisys check processing equipment that include Unisys check sorters, Unisys check encoders and Unisys check processing...

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