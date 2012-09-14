Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com AL100 Top Applicator , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL100 Top Applicator is suitable for various manufacture line. During operation,the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the products. AL200 Top Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL200 Top Labeling Machine is suitable for labeling the top of square, rectangular and round object. During operation, the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the bottle. AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine is suitable for many variety of bottle labeling. When labeling, the bottle will automatically rotate to allow the labeling device to apply the pressure for labeling. AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine is suitable for square and round bottle, and can simulteneously label front and back of bottle. Can also label on only one side. Labeling process consists of five... AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler is suitable for square and round bottles. It can simultaneously label front and back of bottle. Can also wrap around label on circle container. Labeling...


