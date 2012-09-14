AL100 Top Applicator , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL100 Top Applicator is suitable for various manufacture line. During operation,the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the products.

AL200 Top Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL200 Top Labeling Machine is suitable for labeling the top of square, rectangular and round object. During operation, the label is applied at a speed to match the delivery/movement of the bottle.

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL500 Wrap Around Labeling Machine is suitable for many variety of bottle labeling. When labeling, the bottle will automatically rotate to allow the labeling device to apply the pressure for labeling.

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL600 Front And Back Labeling Machine is suitable for square and round bottle, and can simulteneously label front and back of bottle. Can also label on only one side. Labeling process consists of five...

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler , from Axus Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd.

AL610 Front & Back With Wrap Around Labeler is suitable for square and round bottles. It can simultaneously label front and back of bottle. Can also wrap around label on circle container. Labeling...

EasyPrint in-line thermal transfer printers & coders , from Bell-Mark, Inc.

EasyPrint eliminates the need for costly labels and pre-printed materials by printing high-resolution images, scannable bar codes, RSS, or variable data in real time directly onto your packaging substrate...

FlexPrint in-line flexographic printers , from Bell-Mark, Inc.

Bell-Mark manufactures a complete line of Flexographic printers for Packaging operations called FlexPrint. Our FlexPrint's mount directly onto Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Packaging machines such as those...

InteliJet in-line inkjet printers & coders , from Bell-Mark, Inc.

The InteliJet series of inkjet printers are ideal solutions for the many different requirements for in-line printing. The InteliJet R is a small character inkjet printer which utilizes Hewlett Packard...

Questica SE , from Questica Inc.

Questica SE is the only Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system developed exclusively for Engineer-to-Order (ETO) manufacturers. Leading-edge Technology Our commitment to Microsoft technology (we are...

Questica SE ERP Software , from Questica Inc.

Our easy to use ETO software will help you grow your business without having to hire additional staff. Questica SE will improve efficiencies by eliminating clerical work and providing departments accurate...