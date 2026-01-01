Products & Services D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control Electronic Design & Research $49.98Product Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency 160 A surge... D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control Electronic Design & Research $49.98Product Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall 10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size High-sensitive, even at maximum switching frequency 160 A surge...