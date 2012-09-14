|
|
|Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control, from Electronic Design & Research
$49.98 - Product
Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall
10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size
High-sensitive, even at a maximum switching frequency
160 A surge current...
|
|
|
|
D1L30D12/2 SPST-NO, 30VDC, 12A, low speed, 3.3V control, from Electronic Design & Research
$49.98 - Product
Features: Utilizes only .65 sq. in. of PCB area and only .65” tall
10 Amp continues or up to 100 Amp-pick in miniature size
High-sensitive, even at maximum switching frequency
160 A surge current...
|Products & Services 1 - 2 of 2
|Page: 1