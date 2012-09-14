Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com SAS805FCT thermostat , from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

SASWELL SAS805FCT thermostats can be used in industrial, commercial and residential environments to control the temperature via control of the fan coil units (with or without motorized valve), dampers... SAS806FCT thermostat , from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

SASWELL SAS806FCT thermostats can be used in industrial, commercial and residential environments to control the temperature via control of the fan coil units (with or without motorized valve), dampers... SAS900MTK-3 mutistage Thermostat , from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

SPECIFICATION: Electrical Rating…………………… 24VAC Terminal Load……………………… 1.0A, 3.0A... SAS908FHL-3 Floor Heating , from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

FEATURE: l Large LCD display l The screen displays the set temperature and the room temperature also time simultaneously l Permanent user setting and program setting retention during power loss,... SAS908WHB water boiler thermostat , from Saswell Group (HK), Ltd.

FEATURE: l Large LCD display l The screen displays the set temperature and the room temperature also time simultaneously l Permanent user setting and program setting retention during power loss,...


