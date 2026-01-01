Products & Services

Within Household Appliance Manufacturing

Products & Services

Hot dog maker

Hot dog maker

Yong King International Co., Ltd.

Product

* Convenience- 4 pcs hot dog griller with bun warming chamber (3L, good for 2~3 buns) * Fast cooking- 4~5 mins cooking, other hot dog maker in market takes 8 minutes * Cool touch body *...

Hot dog maker

Hot dog maker

Yong King International Co., Ltd.

Product

Features: · Stainless steel spikes warm up buns or baguettes  · Non-stick, easy to clean cooking surface   · 8 to 10 minute cooking time  · No...

Molekule Air

Molekule Air

Molekule

$799.00Product

Molekule Air uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria & mold. The Molekule Air is designed for large rooms up to 600 sq. ft. Ideal...

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