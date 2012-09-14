PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE -1LX13Hx15/NAME-MODULE COMBO BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE -1LX13Hx15/NAME-MODULE COMBO, from Unique World
$2,495.00 - Product
A great combination unit for both boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. The price includes the unit, the blower, patch kits, spikes,...
BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. NAME-SPORT ARENA COMBO. SIZE 31Lx13Wx15H BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. NAME-SPORT ARENA COMBO. SIZE 31Lx13Wx15H, from Unique World
$2,495.00 - Product
A great combination unit both for boys and girls and even adults at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. The price includes the unit, the blower,...
BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE- 31Lx13Wx15H/ NAME- HOT AIR BALLOON COMBO BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE- 31Lx13Wx15H/ NAME- HOT AIR BALLOON COMBO, from Unique World
$2,495.00 - Product
A great combination unit both for boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All the balloons are made through the heat sealing machine...
Dual Lane Curly Water Slide Dual Lane Curly Water Slide, from Unique World
$4,295.00 - Product
What an excitement and a challenge! Two kids or two adults may slide down at the same time on this perfectly built unique slide made out of unique material.
INFLATABLE SLIDE. NAME 20 FOOTER BACKYARD SLIDE. SIZE -20Hx12Wx25L INFLATABLE SLIDE. NAME 20 FOOTER BACKYARD SLIDE. SIZE -20Hx12Wx25L, from Unique World
$2,895.00 - Product
What could be more challenging and attractive for kids than an inflatable slide? New belly free feature of this slide will allow you to better deflate the unit. It weighs less than all the full bottom...
JUMPING CASTLE SLIDE COMBO. NAME -Rainbow Castle Combo. SIZE 31Lx13Wx15H JUMPING CASTLE SLIDE COMBO. NAME -Rainbow Castle Combo. SIZE 31Lx13Wx15H, from Unique World
$2,495.00 - Product
A great outstanding quality extra strong and extra durable combination inflatable. Excellent unit for all ages and any event. Meant for any geographical region and for any indoor and outdoor facilities. The...
JUMPING CASTLE SLIDE COMBO. NAME-PRINCESS CASTLE COMBO. SIZE- 31Lx13Wx15H JUMPING CASTLE SLIDE COMBO. NAME-PRINCESS CASTLE COMBO. SIZE- 31Lx13Wx15H, from Unique World
$2,495.00 - Product
A great combination unit for girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All handmade and stitched decor on the unit. The price includes the unit,...
WATER SLIDE. SIZE 37Lx11,5Wx17H NAME- SEA WORLD WATER SLIDE WATER SLIDE. SIZE 37Lx11,5Wx17H NAME- SEA WORLD WATER SLIDE, from Unique World
$2,495.00 - Product
A great water inflatable for any occassion. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All handmade and stitched decor on the unit. The price includes the unit,...
WATER SLIDE. NAME GIANT DOUBLE LANE WATER SPLASH WATER SLIDE. NAME GIANT DOUBLE LANE WATER SPLASH, from Unique World
$4,250.00 - Product
What can be more exciting than a double lane Front Loader Water Slide. This Giant Wavy Water Splash with new features and crave waves is a great lovely unit for indoor and outdoor amusements. A perfect...
WATER SLIDE. NAME Ocean Wave Wet/Dry Slide+Pool. SIZE-37Lx11,5Wx18H WATER SLIDE. NAME Ocean Wave Wet/Dry Slide+Pool. SIZE-37Lx11,5Wx18H, from Unique World
$2,895.00 - Product
An excellent inflatable unit for any summer or any other season event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All handmade and stitched decor on the unit. You may...
WATER SLIDE. NAME- GIANT DOLPHIN RUN WATER SLIDE. NAME- GIANT DOLPHIN RUN, from Unique World
$4,100.00 - Product
Amazing Brand New Dophin Run Inflatable Ride. Can be used both with and without water. It has a wonderful feeling to slide on that ride under the cold and fresh splash of the water. The price includes...
2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack 2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
2-in-1 handheld game Poker & Black Jack use 2 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell or box
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play 25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 classic TV games (NTSC or PAL) Packing : Window Box use 4 x AA batteries (not included) Option : with IR function us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional 25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : window box games list : IQ game, shooting ... etc
5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play 5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
1) Texas Hold'em 2) Black Jack 3) Roulette 4) Craps 5) Slots use 3xAA batteries (not included)
5-in-1 TV Board game 5-in-1 TV Board game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
5-in-1 board game use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers
Bounce House for Sale Bounce House for Sale, from Bouncer Depot
$1,495.00 - Product
Commercial grade inflatable bounce house for sale. The dimensions are L:13 W:13 H:13. This bounce house is made by Bouncer Depot.
D.I.Y. Kit game D.I.Y. Kit game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Do It Yourself Kit game with key holder use 2xAG10 batteries (included) packing : clamshell game list : Car Racing, Soccer ... etc
Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition) Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$115.00 - Product
The Easy Robotic Education Kit (Teacher Edition) include blocks, boards, axles, wheels, gears, pulleys, sticks, wires, sensors, resistance, capacitance, diode, triode, lamp, switches, RCX, motors, IC 2051,...
Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Student Edition) Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Student Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$95.00 - Product
The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...
Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Teacher Edition) Electricity Circuits Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$55.00 - Product
The electricity circuits education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, boards, IC NE 555, IC NE 7555, IC CD 4017, IC CD 4026, IC CD 4011, IC CD 4023, IC PT 2262, IC PT 2272, IC 74LS08, IC 74LS32, IC...
inflatable water slides inflatable water slides, from Bouncer Depot
$3,495.00 - Product
20 feet high commercial grade inflatable water slide for sale made by Bouncer Depot. This slide is made in the USA and comes with 3 year warranty.
IR TV Plug-n-Play IR TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
IR TV Plug-n-Play with 25-in-1 bulit-in game use 4xAA batteries (not included) for consule, and 4xAA batteries (not included) for controller. packing : clamshell
Jumpers Sales Jumpers Sales, from Bouncer Depot
$1,595.00 - Product
13x13 feet commercial grade tropical inflatable jumper for sale made by Bouncer Depot. Comes with 3 year warranty. This bounce house is made in the USA!
Karate Fighter Karate Fighter, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Karate Fighter use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 players Option : - Flashlights - Vibration controller
Mini bus Mini bus, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Brick game with ball-chain 9999-in-1 use 2xAG13 batteries (included) packing : clamshell
Mini X-game Mini X-game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Mini X-game use 1xAG3 battery (included) packing : blister card game : Soccer, Basketball, Tennis & Bowling.
Olde Century Cat Olde Century Cat, from Gourdaments
$9.00 - Product
The Olde Century Cat, a collaborative effort between nature and artist, combines the natural gourd palette with dyed earth-tones to create a calico cat with a self-satisfied grin every bit as whimsical...
Oozora Kendama - Cherry Red Oozora Kendama - Cherry Red, from Kendama
Product
The Oozora kendama is made by Japanese woodcraft company Yamagata Koubou. The cherry red color is one of the most popular kendama colors.
Sudoku hand held Sudoku hand held, from Master Leader International Ltd
Product
KS-928 Sudoku Hand Held battery : 2 x AG13 (included) 9x9 grid with White, Black & Matellic color selection
SUDOKU TV 2-players SUDOKU TV 2-players, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
SUDOKU TV Plug-n-Play with 2 controllers use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 Players
Technology & Design Education Kit (Student Edition) Technology & Design Education Kit (Student Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$85.00 - Product
The technology & design education kit (Student Edition) include blocks, axles, gears, wheels, pulleys, student guide and etc to build 30 models: 1. Table. 2. Ladder. 3. Tea Table. 4. Framework.
Technology & Design Education Kit (Teacher Edition) Technology & Design Education Kit (Teacher Edition), from Blocko (Nanjing) Robot Co., Ltd.
$35.00 - Product
The technology & design education kit (Teacher Edition) include blocks, axles, gears, wheels, pulleys, teacher guide and etc to build 5 models: 1. House 2. Separate System 3. Fire Room 4. Merry...
Texas Hold'em Poker Texas Hold'em Poker, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Texas Hold'em Poker use 2 x AAA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell
TK16 Master Kendama - Blue TK16 Master Kendama - Blue, from Kendama
Product
The TK16 Master is a JKA certified kendama made in China for the Japanese company H Alpha. The blue color is one of the most popular kendama colors.
