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Within Tax Preparation Services

Products & Services

Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns

Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

Do you have back tax returns that are Unfiled? Are you missing the records and forms necessary to file your tax returns? I have the experience and procedures to help you in reconstructing the tax...

Bank Levy Release

Bank Levy Release

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

The IRS, the State and other taxing authorities are actively collecting taxes for the United States Treasury, the State and other localities. If an individual or a business taxpayer can not or...

Casino Tax Refund for International Visitors to the US

Casino Tax Refund for International Visitors to the US

Casino Tax Rebate®

Service

Casino Tax Rebate® is a Canadian accounting firm that specializes in U.S. Gambling Tax Recovery Services. Once a visitor from Canada or certain other countries wins at gambling in the USA the IRS...

Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor

Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor

EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Service

As Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors we provide services to help business owners who need bookkeeping and payroll services managed through QuickBooks. We Provide: Personalized QuickBooks...

Contract CFO Services

Contract CFO Services

EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Service

At EMC Financial we offer Contract CFO Services for your small business. Do you need help with setting up and managing your accounting systems, payroll, A/R, and A/P? Our CFO contract services can...

FIRPTA tax recovery

FIRPTA tax recovery

USA Tax Rebate

Service

When a non resident of the USA sells property there is a withholding tax deducted from the sale of the property. This tax is usually more than the actual tax liability based on the actual profit made.

IRS Tax Audit Representation

IRS Tax Audit Representation

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

If you are being audited, we can help you and represent you before IRS and advocate your position to explain and push for every valid deduction possible under audit. If you have received an audit...

Negotiated Tax Settlements

Negotiated Tax Settlements

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

The IRS, the State, and other taxing authorities would allow individual or business taxpayers that cannot fully pay their entire tax liability to settle their tax obligation through the Offer in...

Payroll Services

Payroll Services

EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Service

We help you simplify the business of life. Spend less time and gain more control over the financial management of your business. It's a snap, using state of the art technology, it's as simple as...

Payroll Tax Problem Representation

Payroll Tax Problem Representation

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

We actively represent business taxpayers with payroll tax problems before the IRS and or the State. We help business owners and corporate officers understand and adhere to various payroll tax...

Penalty Abatement Service

Penalty Abatement Service

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

For most taxpayers, the accumulated interest and penalties are as much as, or more, than their original tax debt! If this is your situation, we can help by requesting what's called a Penalty...

Sales Tax Representation

Sales Tax Representation

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

If you are facing a sales tax audit or a sales tax debt, we can represent you, advocate your position and negotiate the lowest settlement allowed by law.

Tax Lien Release

Tax Lien Release

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

Federal tax liens are a public record stating that you owe federal taxes and are filed in the county you live. Because the tax liens are public records they will show up on your credit report. This...

Tax Planning & Preparation

Tax Planning & Preparation

EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

Service

We make filing your taxes a breeze and provide you with peace of mind. Using state of the art technology you will find our interactive process not only time efficient, but comprehensive as well. At...

Tax Relief Services

Tax Relief Services

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

Filing tax returns is a necessary hassle, and everyone – even prudent individuals - are prone to errors. Tax delinquency is becoming a common problem as the harsh economy renders more people...

Tax returns for foreign owned LLC companies

Tax returns for foreign owned LLC companies

USA Tax Rebate

Service

USA Tax Rebate prepares US LLC partnership and single entity tax returns for foreign owned LLC companies as well as the US individual tax returns for the owners of the LLC.

Tax returns for US rental properties

Tax returns for US rental properties

USA Tax Rebate

Service

Rather than pay a US withholding tax on the rents charged on foreign owned rental property it is usually more beneficial to file a US tax return and pay tax on the profit earned. USA Tax Rebate...

Wage Levy / Wage Garnishment Release

Wage Levy / Wage Garnishment Release

Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services

Service

The IRS, the State and other taxing authorities are actively collecting taxes for the United States Treasury, the State and other localities. If an individual or a business taxpayer can not or...

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