Products & Services
Back Taxes / Unfiled Tax Returns
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Bank Levy Release
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Casino Tax Refund for International Visitors to the US
Casino Tax Rebate®
Service
Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor
EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
Contract CFO Services
EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
FIRPTA tax recovery
USA Tax Rebate
Service
IRS Tax Audit Representation
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Negotiated Tax Settlements
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Payroll Services
EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
Payroll Tax Problem Representation
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Penalty Abatement Service
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Sales Tax Representation
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Tax Lien Release
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Tax Planning & Preparation
EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC
Service
Tax Relief Services
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service
Tax returns for foreign owned LLC companies
USA Tax Rebate
Service
Tax returns for US rental properties
USA Tax Rebate
Service
Wage Levy / Wage Garnishment Release
Mike Habib, EA Tax Relief Services
Service