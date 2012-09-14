Atlantic Vase by M.Morales , from Amoretti Brothers

Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.

Black Copper Pot , from Amoretti Brothers

Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...

Black Copper Pot 2 , from Amoretti Brothers

This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called “smoking...

Blown Engraved Gobelet , from Amoretti Brothers

These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for country...

Changing Copper Vase , from Amoretti Brothers

CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look . Perfect...

Changr Copper Bowl , from Amoretti Brothers

CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look . Perfect...

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales , from Amoretti Brothers

This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.

Fridge Magnets , from Siam HomeTec Limited Partnership

Fridge Magnets are available in Resin or Plaster. We can also designed to your specification.For quotation and catalogue request Contact us on email: siamtec@poppymail.com or at our address

Hand Hammered Singing Bowls , from Cottage Craft

$15.00

This is Hammered (beaten) singing bowl carefully hammered and brought into rounded shape to produce high quality sound Size : 20 cm (dia) Weight : 1100 gms

Perfect Round Copper Vase , from Amoretti Brothers

Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer. This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important country...

Pewter Tray n.1 , from Amoretti Brothers

Very elegant pleasant pewter tray. It is suitable for tradicional interiors Gift wood box included Dimensions 61x 30 h 3 /Inc 24x 11,8x h 1,2 Weight Kg 2,8/Lb 6,1

Silvered Copper Charger , from Amoretti Brothers

The drawings on these copper chargers are very detailed and completly hand-made. Hammering the red-hot copper is an ancient technique used by the coppersmiths, where no sophisticated tools are used but...