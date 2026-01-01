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Within Dinnerware, Cookware, Flatware, Knives & Cutlery

Products & Services

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Atlantic Vase by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Ceramic by Manuel Morales In this wonderful high temperature ceramic vase there are fishes ,symbol of abundantia, and prehispanic decorations.

Black Copper Pot

Black Copper Pot

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called...

Black Copper Pot 2

Black Copper Pot 2

Amoretti Brothers

Product

This is a copper pot with a black “patina” on its exterior surface that contrasts with the sterling silver inlay of its interior. Because of this someone said it could be also called...

Blown Engraved Gobelet

Blown Engraved Gobelet

Amoretti Brothers

Product

These gobelets is presented in two motives, with leaves and scales They are objects of a though beauty The shape recalls european splendours but the rustic blown glass makes this perfect for ...

Changing Copper Vase

Changing Copper Vase

Amoretti Brothers

Product

CHANGE COPPER VASE LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each vase a unique irrepetible look...

Changr Copper Bowl

Changr Copper Bowl

Amoretti Brothers

Product

CHANGE COPPER BOWL LARGE Classical shape with an enterely natural stunning finísh that changes the warm coulor of copper in a silver raimbow giving to each bowl a unique irrepetible look...

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales

Earth Triangles Big Bowl by M.Morales

Amoretti Brothers

Product

This graceful bowl gets a pleasant contrast between the interior surface and the exterior one that , although with different colors, match perfectly.

Perfect Round Copper Vase

Perfect Round Copper Vase

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Enterely handmade , with fire and hammer. This vase with his round shapes, warm color , wrought iron snake closing the neck could stay in a museum of ancient art! Perfect also for an important...

Pewter Tray n.1

Pewter Tray n.1

Amoretti Brothers

Product

Very elegant pleasant pewter tray. It is suitable for tradicional interiors Gift wood box included Dimensions 61x 30 h 3 /Inc 24x 11,8x h 1,2 Weight Kg 2,8/Lb 6,1

Silvered Copper Charger

Silvered Copper Charger

Amoretti Brothers

Product

The drawings on these copper chargers are very detailed and completly hand-made. Hammering the red-hot copper is an ancient technique used by the coppersmiths, where no sophisticated tools are used...

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